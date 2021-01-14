Meet the first batch of Bachelorette SA contestants

As the February 2021 premiere date for M-Net’s first season of the Bachelorette draws closer, viewers finally get to meet the men who will be competing for the honour of winning model Qiniso Van Damme’s heart.

The fanfare surrounding the show began back in July, when M-Net announced that the country would be getting its own version of the show. The channel then launched a thorough search for a woman who could carry the title of “SA’s first bachelorette.”

The model, actress, and anthropologist was subsequently chosen and revealed as the woman who would step into the role, but who would be vying for a chance at love with Qiniso.

Well, according to M-Net Brad, Dylan, Kganya, Ruan and Ten are just some of the contestants fans can expect to see this season. Check out their profiles below:

Bradley (Johannesburg)

When he’s not fulfilling his work obligations in the banking and insurance industries, this 29-year-old hones his skills as a trained athlete and avid hip-hop dancer, in between travelling the world (pre-pandemic), enjoying exclusive clubs and parties, and spending time at his portable recording studio.

Bradley describes himself as articulate, straightforward, confident and mature.

He also says that he is a planner at heart and believes everything should be executed to perfection.

Dylan (Cape Town)

This self-proclaimed digital nomad and trouble-maker from Cape Town lives with eight of his friends in a converted BnB.

The 28-year-old was born in the USA and has been living in South Africa since he was 14, although he admittedly loves spending winters overseas.

“A laid back chameleon with many personalities, Dylan studied Business Science, but is now a musician and is the first to admit commitment is not his strong suit,” explained M-Net in his profile.

In his defence, Dylan acknowledges he needs to stop running and it is now time to find “the one” – a revelation brought on by serious introspection and a lot of alone time.

Kganya (Johannesburg)

Seemingly the youngest of the bunch (thus far) energetic, lively and memorable are just some of the words 23-year-old Kganya uses to describe himself.

“True to his name, this loveable geek possesses a smile that lights up a room. Kganya plies his trade as a trainee chartered accountant, who is also a lecturer and Master’s student.”

He wants people to know that he is not boring and that his maturity will make everyone forget he is only 23.

Kganya is also an extrovert who enjoys going out and having a good time, loves PDA, and considers himself to be very sentimental in relationships.

Ruan (Bloemfontein)

Although he is originally from Bloemfontein, this ambitious 26-year-old is now based in Pretoria – something that ended his three-year relationship with his high school sweetheart.

However, Ruan would like to make it known that he is ready for love again.

“He comes from a big family after his parents divorced and one remarried. When he is not running his fledgling construction company, you will find this cutie with an Afrikaans accent working towards finishing his Architecture qualification at TUT Pretoria.”

Thanks to his long dark locks and beard, Ruan has often been compared to ‘Game of Thrones’ star Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

Admittedly, he doesn’t like it when the conversation does not move past his likeness.

After having travelled parts of Europe, Ruan said he would take Qiniso to Italy on a romantic date.

Ten (Durban)

36-year-old Ten Naidu spent 9 years travelling to 90 countries to teach, pray, and find love – to no avail. After having left the country in his early teens, Ten has returned to find love where he grew up before whisking his new love away to the 100th destination on his list.

“His philosophy is to embrace every experience and enjoy every moment. Ten is open, true and witty. He had a brief relationship with someone that reminds him of Qiniso and feels perhaps it foreshadowed this opportunity.”

Despite barely knowing her, Ten considers Qiniso more worldly than most ladies he has met and secretly hopes his confidence and sense of adventure will help him salsa straight into her heart.

He is a qualified I.T. trainer and school teacher specializing in English, Information Technology and Math.

