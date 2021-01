It was only when David Rees ended up in an army psychiatric ward that he revealed for the first time his childhood secret – he wanted to be a movie star. “Imagine a laaitie from the West Rand dreaming of becoming a movie star!” Rees said. These days Rees is better known for his role as Chris Welman, a business and family man responsible for causing havoc in Hillside where the 7de Laan storyline plays out. He celebrates 32 years in the industry this year. “When I was young, I had a crazy dream, but I grew up in a...

It was only when David Rees ended up in an army psychiatric ward that he revealed for the first time his childhood secret – he wanted to be a movie star.

“Imagine a laaitie from the West Rand dreaming of becoming a movie star!” Rees said.

These days Rees is better known for his role as Chris Welman, a business and family man responsible for causing

havoc in Hillside where the 7de Laan storyline plays out.

He celebrates 32 years in the industry this year.

“When I was young, I had a crazy dream, but I grew up in a difficult generation. It was a secret I had to keep,” Rees said.

“I wanted to be a movie star and drive fast cars and star alongside gorgeous actresses. How would anyone understand?” he asked.

He said when he was young, his grandmother told him: “David, when you grow up, you will be a movie star.”

Rees recalls thinking about his grandmother’s statement frequently on the long train ride from Witpoortjie to his High School in Randfontein.

“I remember staring through the window thinking to myself, there has got to be more than this.”

Rees said during his compulsory army service he revealed his secret of wanting to become a movie star when he ended up in Ward 24, a psychiatric ward, “for those who did not manage well anymore”.

After he was released from the army he continued to go for treatment at the Zandfontein clinic where he met Judy Rocha and they exchanged numbers.

She eventually introduced Rees to Frans Marx, film director of the television soapie. Marx later sent Rees for acting lessons with Milla Louw, an actress and voice coach.

“I learned so much from Marx, he is iconic.”

Rees landed his first role in the movie American Ninja 4 in 1990, as part of the Delta Force Team.

He also had a role in the Afrikaans show, Agter Elke Man.

It was only in 1992 that Rees became a household name when he joined the Egoli, Place of Gold cast as the charming character the country got to know as Nic Naude.

He starred as Nick for 18 years and later on acted in the Egoli movie.

“And, as they say, the rest is history,” Rees said.

Since then Rees has starred in many other Afrikaans soapies, including Binnelanders and Roer jou voete.

Rees said he has never worked as hard as he did in 7de Laan, but confessed he loved every minute of it. Despite being in the industry for more than three decades, he still strives to get his lines perfect.

“There are no word changes allowed and that’s when I realised I am going to be learning lines for the rest of my life. Every day of my life it is just heaps and heaps of words.”

Rees said he tends to pace up and down when he gets ready to climb into his character.

“When you perform, the idea is to make it look easy. But realistically, the audience doesn’t know how hard – or great – it is. All of us in this industry work for the applause.”

Rees admits living like a “rock star” has taken a toll on him and he said married life serves him much better.

“At times I did not have the best reputation, so there is a lot I need to fix.”

At the age of 50, Rees got married for the first time to Herculina Pentz in 2019, and the couple settled on a smallholding in Ruimsig with Pentz’s two daughters, their three dogs and nine cats.

Rees is optimistic about 2021, and wants to spend the year restoring his property and his latest hobby – his woodwork projects.

He said for now he is focusing on his return to the 7de Laan and is looking forward to any new opportunities the new year may bring.

And about that call for a role in a blockbuster movie?

“It’s something I’m still waiting for. You never know,” Rees said.

– marizkac@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.