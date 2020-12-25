Entertainment 25.12.2020 09:14 am

Black Coffee, Anele Mdoda share Christmas messages

Citizen reporter
Black Coffee with his son wishing his followers a Merry Christmas. Picture: Instagram @realblackcoffee

Celebrities posted their family Christmas cards, wishing all a happy holiday.

Celebrating in style and smaller this year, celebrities this holiday season are not letting the pandemic change much of their plans.

Our celebs have taken up a tradition that is often seen in the United States and Europe of posting family Christmas cards, posting their own photos and messages for the holidays.

Celebs such as Black Coffee posted a snap with his son and captioned it: “What a year!!!! and yet here we all are… what a Blessing. Merry Christmas to you and yours.”

Pearl Modiadie marked her first Christmas with her son, who was born in September.

She posted: “Christmas 2020! Our first together. Love my little Santa!! May you have a blessed one! It’s a little different for all of us this year, but let’s make the most of it and keep spreading the festive cheer… even from a distance to protect the ones we love.”


 

TV presenter Ayanda Thabethe‘s family took Christmas to a whole other level, from carols, a photoshoot themed ‘Thabethe Christmas Party.’

 

