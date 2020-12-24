Elsa Majimbo thanks South Africans for her meteoric rise

Social media comedian Elsa Majimbo has sent a special out to Mzansi for assisting in her success in 2020.

Appearing in international news channels such as CNN, featured in the New York Times and being a Fenty ambassador, Elsa has thanked South Africans for helping her journey and putting her on world’s map.

The Kenyan native’s Instagram videos blew up during the lockdown period, as she highlighted what many people were feeling but in a comedic way.

Rocking her dark sunglasses, her chip-eating videos have received attention from celebs across the world, with supermodel Naomi Campbell recently interviewing her.

Elsa even has the South African flag next to her name on Twitter, showing her love for our country.

So much love for ???????? who helped me begin my journey, so much love for ???? which is with me on my journey now ♥️ — Elsa Majimbo ???????? (@ElsaAngel19) December 24, 2020

Kenyans on Twitter weren’t so fond of this tweet but Mzansi had her back.

What about Kenya? — On It (@OnIt254) December 24, 2020

Kenyans hate Elsa. They say mean things to her every chance they get. We then did the pots as South Africans. Now the world knows who Elsa is. We love our girl. She loves us too. ????????❤️ — RSA President???????? (@president_kamo) December 24, 2020

I’m Kenyan n loves her n I agree most Kenyans say mean things to her. I’m glad she found love in SA.. continue supporting our gal.. — Wamsu (@wamsu) December 24, 2020





Relocate here we welcome you pic.twitter.com/rB83lHiRNY — Xolani Malinga???????? (@Xolani_Malinga1) December 24, 2020



