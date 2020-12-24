Entertainment 24.12.2020 03:48 pm

Elsa Majimbo thanks South Africans for her meteoric rise

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Elsa Majimbo pays a special tribute to SA. Picture: Screengrab, Instagram

Elsa even has the South African flag next to her name on Twitter, showing her love for our country.

Social media comedian Elsa Majimbo has sent a special out to Mzansi for assisting in her success in 2020.

Appearing in international news channels such as CNN, featured in the New York Times and being a Fenty ambassador, Elsa has thanked South Africans for helping her journey and putting her on world’s map.

The Kenyan native’s Instagram videos blew up during the lockdown period, as she highlighted what many people were feeling but in a comedic way.

Rocking her dark sunglasses, her chip-eating videos have received attention from celebs across the world, with supermodel Naomi Campbell recently interviewing her.

 

Kenya's Elsa Majimbo wins big at People's Choice Awards

Kenyans on Twitter weren’t so fond of this tweet but Mzansi had her back.



