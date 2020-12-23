Entertainment 23.12.2020 02:11 pm

Nando’s Karens say ‘Tsek to 2020’ (video)

Sandisiwe Mbhele
The Nando's Christmas carol is a whole mood of 2020. Picture: Screengrab

In true Nando’s SA style, the chicken franchise is saying tsek to 2020 by honouring one of the many popular words that came out of 2020 – “Karen”.

The name “Karen” has had a bad rap this year, due to the stereotype that “Karens” are a specific group of middle-aged white women who are not afraid to say what is on their mind. A “Karen moment” is a tantrum at the tills, calling for the manager, road rage incidents that can turn racist, being “uncomfortable” around black people, messages on WhatsApp groups that raise many eyebrows and lately refusing to wear masks.

Nando’s SA depicted typical Karen behaviour, sporting the signature short haircut, in a new video.

Watch


Chief marketing officer of Nando’s SA, Doug Place, said the inspiration for the campaign was twofold.

“We’ve noticed that many South Africans right now are rightfully questioning what exactly their food is and where it comes from. If you can’t identify what exactly the burger patty is made of, maybe the alarm bells should be ringing. This was simply a public service announcement to raise the questions that need to be raised.

“In a year when we are all being more careful about what we are putting into our bodies, we wanted to remind South Africans that we have a 100% no-mystery chicken burger and any single side for the affordable price of R49.

“We do 100% real South African chicken at Nando’s. From that fact we were naturally led towards the idea of ‘no mystery’. A Nando’s chicken burger uses 100% real South African chicken fillet basted in one of our Nando’s flavours, there’s really no mystery at all, just chicken.”

