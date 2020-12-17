How to take your manifestation beyond 11:11

The concepts of manifestation and numerology have come to collide in quite an interesting way in the modern world, with many saving their manifestation work for times that feature numbers of significance to them – with the most popular being 11:11.

However, executive coach, retreat leader, and workshop facilitator Jonti Mayer warns that there is a lot more to manifestation work than pinning your hopes on times that you may deem significant.

“There is something to it but it takes a little bit more wisdom and a little bit more understanding of how these things work,” said Mayer in a chat with The Citizen.

“I do believe that we’re all individuals, generic doesn’t really work anymore and people need a more personalised manifestation plan to get to where they want to get to,” he added.

And it is these personalised manifestation plans that he hopes to help people develop with his new book, titled Conscious Manifestation.

What is manifestation?

According to Mayer, manifestation is the process of taking an idea or desire from the mental or ethereal realm and converting it into a physical, tangible result.

“As such, at some level, we’re all manifestors. Every human being is capable of taking a desire, want or need, and converting that impulse into a tangible reality. The world is full of people who are manifesting, from the smallest to the biggest manifestation. The process is similar for all people and what I attempt to do in the book is map the process for accelerated and deliberate manifestation.”

According to the cover of the book, it is “a manual for insight, inspiration and creating a life of infinite possibility.”

Mayer has been in corporate coaching and consulting in South Africa since the year 2000.

After having empowered leaders to take themselves, their teams, and their organisations to the next level, Mayer has labelled himself a liberator of people from all that constrains them and plans to use his wisdom, experience and insight gained from the transformational wisdom of the east and the west, together with cutting-edge methodologies and exercises, and his own personal journey to help all who are yearning for change in their lives.

“I have always loved the wisdom of manifestation and transformation. I have loved it since I was a child. I was forever fascinated by the mysteries of life, and by the Masters and Wizards who were able to work magic and manifestation. This love of mine eventually took me to Jerusalem where I was privileged to study with some of the world’s most powerful Kabbalists.

“My life has had its fair share of twists and turns, and for the last 20 years, after having left Jerusalem, I have been a personal coach to business leaders around the world. My 10 years in Jerusalem at the feet of many Masters allowed me to learn powerful manifestation wisdom, and my journey as an executive coach enabled me to apply this wisdom to the real world of business, leadership and life,” explained Mayer.

Because some of the techniques in the book are based on an ancient metaphysical system of manifestation, Mayer cautions that there are some very practical elements to the manifestation journey and at other times there some very abstract elements, things that could be quite esoteric for some people.

“I also touch on leadership, business, financial aspects, collaborative aspects – there’s something for everyone – an entrepreneur, a leader, and individuals who want more happiness, better relationships and more money. People can use my book to completely reinvent themselves – they can address doing and being. The book is built on a premise that you get who you are, not only what you want. Sometimes people need to shift their way of being in alignment with their desired outcome.”

The book is laid out through ten lessons, some of which include; how to activate your desire, the secret power of context and why most manifestation work fails, what was missing from the book, The Secret and why intention is not enough.

Readers are required to keep a journal for taking down notes, doing activities and documenting the process.

To purchase the book or find out more, you can connect with Mayer via his website, jontimayer.com on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram @JontiMayer or on Facebook @Jontii.Mayer.

