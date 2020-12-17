Entertainment 17.12.2020 02:32 pm

Malusi Gigaba’s estranged wife to tell all in new interview, SA reacts

Kaunda Selisho
Norma Mngoma, Malusi Gigaba's ex-wife. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Norma Mngoma was arrested earlier this year by the Hawks after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz believed to have been driven by her husband.

The estranged wife of former government minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, caused waves earlier this week when news channel eNCA shared a promo for an upcoming tell-all interview about her relationship with the minister and some of the untoward behaviour she may have seen him partake in during their marriage.

“I found him, there, with the Guptas. They used to give him a lot of money,” says Mngoma in the promotional clip while chatting to eNCA journalist Slindelo Masikane.

In less than 24 hours, the video has been viewed over 240,000 times and has been retweeted over 1000 times (and quote tweeted over 1700 times) as many shared their opinions on her decision to speak out.

Mngoma was arrested earlier this year by the Hawks after she allegedly caused extensive damage to a multimillion-rand Mercedes-Benz believed to have been driven by her husband.

It was later revealed that the vehicle belonged to a friend of Gigaba’s, who was alleged to have pressed charges against Mngoma.

Following her arrest, she spent the night in police cells but was granted R5000 bail.

The Hawks seized her devices on 22 July as part of a criminal investigation into alleged questionable texts sent to an unidentified person.

She went on to appear in the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

She threatened legal action against the Hawks and declared her plans to take her case to the Pretoria High Court to challenge the constitutionality of her arrest.

Advocates Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi stepped in to represent Mngoma.

Her case has been postponed to February 2021.

Her eNCA interview is set to air on Thursday, 17 December 2020, at 6pm on DStv channel 403.

