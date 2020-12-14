Entertainment 14.12.2020 10:28 am

Mzansi elated with ‘Idols SA’ winner Zama

Citizen reporter
Season 16 winner 'Idols SA' Zama. Picture: Twitter @nkosanap

Zama walks away with cash prizes valued at R150,000 and the all-new Toyota Starlet 1.4. XR Manual.

After months of capturing the hearts of viewers, Mpumlanga’s very own Zama Khumalo took home the coveted Idols SA season 16 winner.

Millions of votes were counted this season as Zama went up against and beat fellow contestant Lungisana “Mr Music” Mthethwa, and Zama walked away with plenty of grand prizes including Samsung products to the value of R150,000.

Runner-up, Mr Music, walked away with R50,000 in cash from Samsung, the latest Samsung products worth R50,000, an Old Mutual Money account and R50,000 worth of fashion from Truworths.

Mzansi praised the young singer, with many congratulatory messages pouring in on Twitter.



The singing competition is already on the hunt for their seventeen winner, with auditions due to be held online next year, and hopefuls needing to send their recordings to Idols.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

