Mzansi elated with ‘Idols SA’ winner Zama

After months of capturing the hearts of viewers, Mpumlanga’s very own Zama Khumalo took home the coveted Idols SA season 16 winner.

Millions of votes were counted this season as Zama went up against and beat fellow contestant Lungisana “Mr Music” Mthethwa, and Zama walked away with plenty of grand prizes including Samsung products to the value of R150,000.

Runner-up, Mr Music, walked away with R50,000 in cash from Samsung, the latest Samsung products worth R50,000, an Old Mutual Money account and R50,000 worth of fashion from Truworths.

Mzansi praised the young singer, with many congratulatory messages pouring in on Twitter.





The One Only Zama, I Declare Her I A Win Of This Year #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/YWXyI7QtZK — Sakhile Msimango (@SNdlandlama) December 13, 2020

Congratulations to Zama

Well deserving… All the best bbes#idolssa pic.twitter.com/kRghK6zZmV — Sindy Khoza (@SindyKhoza4) December 13, 2020

Zama can sing, I mean why not? Congrats Zama, well deserved. Mr Music, keep on keeping on my brother. The future is bright #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/HZpji8Aasl — UnemployedCitizen (@MG_Skwed) December 13, 2020





The lyrics to Zama’s song are such a manifestation. The power of the tongue ????❤️❤️congratulations baby girl. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/hPsbIzgita — R E F I L O E ???????? (@masego_mosehla) December 13, 2020

The singing competition is already on the hunt for their seventeen winner, with auditions due to be held online next year, and hopefuls needing to send their recordings to Idols.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

