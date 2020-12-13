Here are all the prizes Idols SA winner Zama walks away with (video)

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Zama, who was crowned winner of the 16th season of the Idols SA competition on Sunday evening.

Ten months ago, Witbank-born Zama took the leap to audition after encouragement from her loved ones, despite her shy demeanour.

With more than 20 million votes cast over the past week, Zama was crowned this season’s winner and became a millionaire.

She walks away with R1 million, a recording deal from Kalawa Jazmee, R150,000 worth of the latest Samsung products, a new Toyota Starlet 1.4, R100,000 worth of fashion from Truworths, a Kymco Xciting 400 scooter worth R120,000 and R80,000 worth of musical instruments from Yamaha.

Runner-up Mr Music walks away with R50,000 in cash from Samsung, along with some of the latest Samsung products, R50,000 in cash in an Old Mutual Money account and R50,000 worth of fashion from Truworths.

“We are excited that once again, Mzansi Magic has provided a platforms for young South Africans to launch their careers, and this season was no different. We would like to congratulate tonight’s winner as well as all the contestants that were part of this season. As the competition continues to open up the industry, we would like to also express our gratitude to our valued sponsors for all the amazing prizes that our winner will get, as well as thank all our viewers for taking time to vote,” said Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.



The hunt will soon be on for the 17th Idol – but with one significant change due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

All auditions will be held online and hopefuls will need to record themselves and send a clip to Idols.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.