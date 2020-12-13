Mr Music trends ahead of Idols SA finale

The winner of the Idols season 16 will be announced on Sunday evening, and social media users seem to have already decided who will walk away with the title.

Before the big announcement, South Africans will be entertained by artists such as Busiswa and Kamo Mphela, Cassper Nyovest, Ami fake, Luyolo, nomcebo Zikode and Master KG, Vusi Nova and Somizi, to name a few.

Mr Music and Zama earned the top 2 spots last week, with Brandon unfortunately not receiving enough votes to make the cut.

Last week, the remaining contestants competed for the top spot, with Mr Music singing Ngikhethe Kahle and Zama, Ndizobizwa.

Mr Music again impressed with Linda’s Ngamthanda Umuntu and Amu Faku’s Into Ingawe, while Zama impressed with Jennifer Hudson’s version of A Change is Gonna Come by Sam Cooke and Mariah Carey’s Without You.

Mr Music is already trending ahead of the show as his supporters are convinced he will walk away with the prize.

Will it be Mr Music or Zama tonight?

History has shown us that it’s not over until ProVerb announces the results – with season 11 of the show in which Karabo won over Mmatema a perfect example of this.

The winner of Idols SA Season 16 will be signed to the prolific record label, Kalawa Jazmee Records, the partnership was announced in October.

The Johannesburg-based company will handle their artists and repertoire (A&R), artist management and marketing and the winner will access a wide network of Kalawa artists and alumni.

Nomsa Philiso, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, toasted to the news: “The new deal with Kalawa Jazmee ushers in a new era of entertainment and growth for the Idols SA contestants and this is an exciting partnership. They have proven to be on the pulse of local youth culture and we have no doubt that the Idols SA winner will find a space that will allow them to thrive and conquer the tough music industry. We also wish to express our gratitude to Gallo Records, who nurtured our previous winners in the past three years with great success.”

Speaking for Kalawa Jazmee, DJ Oskido remarked: “We are excited to bring a Kalawa Jazmee blueprint that has produced new talent that went on to be super stars. We’re looking forward to a new intake of University of Kalawa Jazmee students in a form Idols winners, and to create South Africa’s next star.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

