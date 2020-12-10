Celebs & viral 10.12.2020 03:39 pm

WATCH: Laugh out loud as the Muvhango cast does the #DuduzaneZumaChallenge

Citizen reporter
Muvhango cast does the Duduzane Zuma Challenge | Image: Screenshot (Facebook)

Twitter users expressed their concern for Vho Masindi after she appeared to be dizzy following a brief spin in the video.

Fans of SABC 2 soapie Muvhango have been left in stitches after some of the show’s cast members decided to make and post this own Duduzane Zuma Challenge video.

 

The video features cast members such as Mulimisi (Humbulani Tsharani), Tebogo (Molise Liteboho), Vho Mukondeleli (Murabeli Rosalanavho), Vho Masindi (Regina Nesengani) and James (Dingaan Mokebe).

The social media challenge began last week when presidential hopeful and controversial businessman Duduzane Zuma featured in an Instagram video doing a short walk out of a building while smash hit ‘iMali Eningi’ by musician Big Zulu plays in the background.

He walks into the frame, punches the air a few times and walks off.

South African men refused to be left behind and rose to the challenge, literally, by creating #duduzanechallenge to poke fun at the video with some hilarious and entertaining results.

RELATED: SA men do their most hilarious Duduzane Zuma impressions with #duduzanechallenge

Fans flooded the comments to express their glee at the clip with comments such as “We have a winner, She nailed it. James and tenda dead with laughter” from Gracious Mathekga and “Masindi is a breath of fresh air!!! Such an inspiration Doc” by Lisa Lunga Zachariah.

Twitter users, on the other hand, expressed their concern for Nesengani after she appeared to be dizzy following a brief spin in the video.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


