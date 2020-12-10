Mzansi reacts to Shudu taking on Miss World instead of Miss Universe

The suspense is finally over as this year Miss SA’s top three contestants prepare to represent the country on three different global stages in 2021.

Miss SA made the announcement on all its Official Miss SA digital platforms.

Reigning Miss South Africa 2020 Shudufhadzo Musiḓa will be participating in the Miss World pageant, while Miss SA 2020 first runner-up will represent the official Miss SA organisation as Miss Supranational South African 2020.

She said: “I am so excited to be going to Miss World, particularly as it celebrates a milestone anniversary, and following in the footsteps of those who have gone before me.

“It is an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait to represent this country and have the words ‘Miss South Africa’ blazoned across my chest. I want to do South Africa proud!”

Miss SA 2020 first runner-up, Thato Mosehle will be taking part in the Miss Supranational contest. She is also the first to represent the official Miss SA organisation as Miss Supranational South African 2020.

She said: “South Africa will be part of this pageant for the first-time ever under the Miss South Africa umbrella. I feel like I’m being given the privilege of holding the pen that will write the history for South African women in this competition.

“The values that the Miss Supranational organisation include being aspirational and inspirational while still being true to oneself which is the essence of who I am. I’m so excited to represent my country in Poland next year and I’m going to do my best to become the first person from this country to take the title.”

Miss SA 2020 second runner-up Natasha Joubert will be the official South African entrant at the Miss Universe pageant as Miss Universe South Africa 2020.

She said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to be representing my beloved South Africa. Never in a million years did I think a year back, as I watched our reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi being crowned, that I would be chosen as the woman to go and defend the title and show the world how strong, powerful, diverse and unique South African women are.

“It’s been a lifelong dream that I get to live out and will forever be grateful to the Miss South Africa organisation for granting me this once in a lifetime opportunity. I hope to make my country proud and show the rest of the world what South Africans are made of, just as all the women who came before me did so well.”

Previously, the Miss South Africa organisation sent a representative to Miss Universe and Miss World only, but next year would be fielding a candidate to Miss Supranational. Last year, Miss South Africa 2019 Zozibini Tunzi represented SA at Miss Universe and won the title, while first runner-up Sasha-Lee Olivier took part in Miss World.

Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Miss South Africa organisation, Stephanie Weil said: “We are delighted that these three wonderful women will shine next year in these three highly regarded pageants. We believe that we have chosen the perfect candidate for each competition and believe that they will do extremely well. We are hoping for more than one title.”

Mzansi expressed mixed reactions as to why Musiḓa would not be representing SA at Miss Universe.

Many were saying that she would better represent SA at Miss Universe, while others were confused as to why the system had changed compared to other years.

Others said Joubert representing the country at Miss Universe was “white privilege”.

We’ve accepted that Shudu is our Miss SA [we had our favourites, and some of us it wasn’t her but that’s in the past] Now why is Natasha going to Miss Universe and not Shudu? ???? I do not understand ????#MissWorldSouthAfrica2020 | #MissUniverseSouthAfrica2020 pic.twitter.com/ITgJf7JIr2 — TK_Nala (@ThokozaniNala) December 10, 2020

Shudu will do good at MW. Top 3, even a win.

But I’m super mad over the other two! They robbed Thato! https://t.co/zIK8lfES1L — Mangope’s Wildest Dreams (@OratileMogoje) December 10, 2020

I don’t understand how is Shudu not going to Miss Universe? — Masha. (@NaturallyMasha) December 10, 2020

Ndiyamthanda so im happy but i smell white privilege — Lutho????⭐️ (@EngGirl11) December 10, 2020

