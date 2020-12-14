3 life hacks from Shudufhadzo Musida you never knew you needed

Miss South Africa, Shudufhadzo Musiḓa, recently met up with The Citizen at the Black Brick hotel and apartment building in Sandton to shoot the breeze about all things fashion, beauty and travel.

We also got into how she would be spending her festive season.

Here are a few highlights. Watch the full video above.

1. Fashion tips

Ladies can never go wrong with a good blouse and a great pair of pants.

2. Beauty tips:

False lashes elevate any make-up look.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: What you need to know before getting eyelash extensions

3. Travel/packing tips

Separate your clothing according to theme and keep them in the corresponding bags. For example, formal wear in one bag and casual/workout gear in another.

Her plans for the holidays

Shudu, as she is affectionately known, shared that she loved to keep it local and go away with her mom and her sister but added that her sister would love to have her come home and spend the festive season with the rest of their family.

“My sister is telling me to come home and I’m telling her that too many people are still too excited about me being Miss South Africa, so I wouldn’t really enjoy being home because it would still feel like I’m on the job.

“And she’s like ‘noooo! We’ll get you bodyguards, we’ll get you this, don’t worry’, so she’s still trying to convince me to come home but at the same time, my mom is trying to see if we can go away as a family, me, my sister and her.”

While she’s not sure where she’ll end up yet, one thing she’s sure of is that she’d like to rest and process this new chapter of her life before getting stuck in.

“I don’t want to blink and think ‘oh, I didn’t even process the fact that I’m Miss South Africa but it’s already over’. So, I think during this time it’s just me to pull myself towards myself and just basically enjoy the fact that I’m Miss South Africa by myself and for myself.”

READ NEXT: Where and how to get Miss SA’s signature R190 chiskop

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.