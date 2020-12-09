Is AKA moving to KZN? ‘It’s possible’

AKA is continuing to make things happen – this time the musician is now part-owner of a lounge club.

Making the announcement on Wednesday, the rapper said this is another venture to make more money.

The popular rapper, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, said during the lockdown it was time to rethink his business approach and strategy. Creating his braai show, his continuing partnership with vodka brand CRUZ and creating his own app AKA APP, were all done to keep the cash flowing.

ALSO READ: AKA’s braai show moves to SABC1

“Through these initiatives, I thought deeper and looked around for more ways to cash in – and one of those is acquiring a big stake of CUBA LOUNGE, to bring you CUBA BLK, in Durban,” he said in a statement.

Cuba Lounge is a former restaurant and nightclub located in Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban. The establishment had quite the reputation of winning numerous awards, including the number one premium entertainment spot in South Africa.

As part owner they have changed the name to Cube Lounge BLK, and AKA said that’s just the start of it.

“The name change is not the only change, but we are bringing in a new ambience and vibe, that encompasses who I am, the entertainer, businessman and all-round good times guy. By day, we cater to the corporate side of our patrons and by night we switch it up a notch to the fun in you.

“By way of entertainment, we have very exciting and interesting plans for the festive and beyond. CUBA BLK currently attracts local and international patrons that visit the city and we want to continue in that vein, by bringing in acts from the rest of the continent and from across the globe.”

I am now part OWNER of my very own spot @cubaloungeblk … take a look … #AKAgoesBananas ???? pic.twitter.com/yORCVDcmc2 — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2020





After releasing his own CRUZ banana deluxe flavour, AKA now has his own venue where guests can experience his tastes. With the business being in Durban, it possibly means the award-winning Supa Mega might need to move from Johannesburg.

When asked by a fan if it would be a permanent move, he replied: “It’s possible I might have to be based in Durban.”

It’s possible I might have to be based in Durban. https://t.co/S3JLl320GY — AKA (@akaworldwide) December 9, 2020 The official opening of CUBA BLK is on Saturday, 12 December and will feature the man himself as the main guest, host and entertainer.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.