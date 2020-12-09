Virtual studios and concerts are the way forward

Johannesburg concert experience Ticketpro Dome is getting a virtual experience to meet the demands of the changing landscape of the exhibition, conference, entertainment and events industry.

Portfolio director venues, Cynthia Penprase said due to venue arenas needing to reinvent themselves because of the restrictions on large gatherings, virtual events have become a must for their business.

“We have sourced the best in global technology to deliver all the excitement and participation of a live event plus the virtual component that places the audience in the middle of the action,” she said.

This exciting new venture is the Ticketpro Dome hybrid studio, which will deliver live streaming to a completely virtual event platform at their conference and events venue.

Neil Nagooroo, a representative from Ticketpro, speaking to The Citizen said the venue is not only for them to make some sort of revenue but also for other businesses.

“Its has been really tough from our side as a business, we are trying to figure new ways to keep businesses running. We have no bookings for the month of December and what is hurting us is the restricted 25o people at events issued by the government. What could help us and other venue businesses, especially those with big spaces, is to have a limit on gatherings of 1,000 people. At the Dome, we could easily host 3,000 people and have the Covid-19 protocols of social distancing and wearing of masks.”

Nagooroo hoped that the hybrid studios help artists get bookings, a spot to perform and stream it live for their fans. The studio can also host or cater to all events, with any type of room layouts, from school room or cinema to a round table banquet set up.

Fitted with the best onstage equipment, the studio can be booked within 24 hours and will be ready to stream live. He said that if country’s events scene needs to adapt they need to do it quickly.

“In South Africa, we have a tendency of the wait and see approach or following what other countries are doing. We are already seeing internationally, particularly in Europe of artists such as Dua Lipa, who organised a virtual concert which fans paid for and she basically nearly broke the internet. So what needs to happen is adapt now, because I don’t see things changing come January 2021.”

