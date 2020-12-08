Bonang shows new style on her latest holiday

Media and TV personality Bonang Matheba seem to have jetted off to various travel destinations. The self-confessed Member of the Cap Classique Producers Association and voted 50 Most powerful women in 2020, is enjoying her trip and taking selfies in her new outfits daily.

She’s taken a sleek fancy-free direction with new fashion looks while visiting different destinations.

The leg seems to be a highlighted feature of her fashion looks for her current style journey, with each mid-length or long skirt accentuating her long legs and hips.

Before the holiday, Bonang was working hard at launching her new BNG Nectar cans and with various business ventures.

Purple Passions

This silky mid-length number hugs the curves and accentuates her body’s angles.

Scarlet Marble

This marble textured fabric flows and has two high cut slits on each side to get an airy feeling.

Golden Goddess:

A very bikini-like long and flowy number with Bonang’s now signature slit on the side to allow for free movement and flow.

