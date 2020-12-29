Stay safe, stay indoors and binge watch these reality TV shows

Reality television as been billed as the ideal escape for many.

It also functions as viewing that you can enjoy without having to think or watch too hard, an element that most reality TV fans enjoy.

One of reality television’s biggest drawcards remains how enthralling it can be.

You start off by watching people who are pretty much strangers to you and before you know it, you’re caught up in all the drama – rooting for your favourite and loving to hate your not-so-favourite character.

No matter what your reality TV tastes are, here are some shows you won’t regret bingeing this holiday season.

Mbau Reloaded (BET Africa)

Ever since its debut, BET reality show Mbau Reloaded – Always Rise has had viewers glued to their screens as they finally get to see what happens in socialite and actress Khanyi Mbau’s life.

Joining her on the show are her daughter (Khanukani), her sister, Thandeka, and her brother Junior, who has been described as the heir to the Mcunu clan.

Mbau Reloaded – Always Rise is the second local celebrity reality TV series to air on BET Africa and cameras closely follow Mbau as she opens her life to the world and juggles between motherhood, sisterhood, family and heading multiple businesses.

Unlike most reality shows, the 13-episode reality show produced and directed by an all-female crew.

“I am extremely excited to partner with BET Africa again. The dynamic series will give viewers insights into my personal life on so many levels. I am proud to have an all-female crew document, package, produce and share my life with you. Come journey with me, this is Mbau Reloaded – Always Rise,” said Mbau in a statement.

Mbau Reloaded – Always Rise airs every Saturday on BET (DStv Channel 129) at 7h30 pm CAT /6h30 pm WAT. It is also available on DStv Catch Up.

Life With Kelly (Showmax)

Kelly Khumalo’s show is a Showmax Original that launched back in August, much to the glee of audiences across social media.

Produced by BarLeader, the company behind Being Bonang, Somizi & Mohale: The Union, and 2020’s other breakout reality series, Kwa Mam’Mkhize, Life With Kelly has received nothing but praise from its audience.

Having become a household name by age 21, Khumalo has gone on to become one of South Africa’s biggest music stars.

In recent years, however, the singer has made headlines for more than just her undeniable talent.

From her turbulent relationship with her son’s father, hip hop star Jub Jub and the conspiracy theories surrounding the death of her daughter’s father, Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa to her recent “divorce” from her sister, Zandie – everything in Khumalo’s life has made front page news.

“But there’s more to her story than her history. Life With Kelly Khumalo is an intimate glimpse at the woman behind the headlines: a single mother of two who is juggling parenting with the build-up to the release of not just her new album, The Voice of Africa, but also her first gin, appropriately titled Controversy – both threatened by South Africa’s unprecedented Covid-19 lockdown and its ban on both concerts and alcohol sales,” explained Showmas in a statement.

Kwarantyn (Showmax)

Earlier this year, two families – the Le Roux and Scheepers families – entered into a 50-day quarantine in hopes of winning viewers’ votes to get them a coveted R250 000 cash prize.

Sounds easy enough right? Well, not exactly.

During this time, they were filmed 24/7 and with viewers being able to tune in at any given moment to see what they were up to any time of the day.

Though the show was initially given its own dedicated pop-up channel (149) on DStv, it can now be viewed on Showmax.

The families were moved into two houses, situated in an undisclosed neighbourhood in Johannesburg and it reportedly took the production team six weeks to get the houses ready.

56 cameras were installed to watch each family’s every move and producers kept track of it all on 20 monitors in the control room.

27 team members shared the work of watchin the families, with nine team members work during one shift. Overall, there were three shifts within 24 hours.

Love Island (Showmax)

Winter Love Island (season 6) was filmed in Eagles Nest, Cape Town in South Africa and considering what a big South African fan base the show has, many were excited to see a piece of home on the show.

Even if you may not have seen it, you would have definitely hears of this British dating reality series whih is a revival of the earlier celebrity series of the same name from 2005 and 2006

According to the show’s website, “the matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly.”

New Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form can always be trusted to throw a spanner in the works.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Kwa Mam’Mkhize (Mzansi Magic, DStv Catch Up/ DStv Now and Showmax)

Expect big business, big bucks, big family and most of all, big big big personality in this SA series starring controversial businesswoman Shauwn Mpisane as she finds herseld on a mission to live it up now that she’s divorced from her power couple partner S’bu.

Not one to shy away from showing off the lavish lifestyle she says she has worked hard for, Mam’Mkhize’s viewers will be met with designer handbags, clothing and footwear.

According to Showmax, Shauwn is a Durban businesswoman and daughter of ANC veteran Flora Mkhize whose political connections have catapulted her into the A-listers of Mzansi and highest echelons of society.

She’s known for hosting galas at her La Lucia mansion – with 24-hour security personnel on site – which are attended by the who’s who of South Africa.

She’s getting back her identity and no longer wants to be known simply as a mother to her musician son Andile, and fitness bunny daughter Sbahle.



