Mystic Boer closes doors after 23 years but vows to return

After 23 years of providing an environment for memories to be made, the Mystic Boer in Bloemfontein will be closing its doors on 6 December 2020 at 12:00.

Owner of the well-known hang-out spot, Johann Coertzen, said that the decision has been nothing but a hard and emotional one.

According to Coertzen, who has been involved in the business together with his brother since the beginning, the national curfew has had an immense effect on the business.

“The new rules of Covid-19 make it hard to operate the business. We had a liquor licence to operate until 04:00 and our clients used to come from 22:00 till 03:30. Eventually Covid forced us to close our doors as the national curfew makes it extremely difficult to continue operating at the moment,” he said.

As many are left saddened by the news, Coertzen has some good news to share and said that they are not closing indefinitely. “As soon as the Covid-19 rules/curfews are lifted, we will be back.”

Unfortunately no dates are available as yet to confirm the reopening.

Mystic Boer was established on 15 February 1997 and is known for its laid-back atmosphere, relaxed vibe and awesome music. The local pub has been described as a home to many as special memories were made.

This article was first appeared in the Bloemfontein Courant and has been republished with permission.

