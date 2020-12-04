Entertainment 4.12.2020 10:41 am

WATCH: All the feels as Ndlovu Youth Choir collaborates with P!nk

Citizen Reporter
WATCH: All the feels as Ndlovu Youth Choir collaborates with P!nk

P!nk.

P!nk ‘honoured’ to collab with the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Another highlight for the year 2020 is South Africa’s Ndlovu Youth Choir collaborating with international artist P!nk.

The virtual collaboration was done in honour of United Nations Children’s Fund’s (Unicef’s) exclusive, virtual fundraiser which took place on 1 December 2020 to celebrate and empower children around the world.

The choir recorded their part of the song in their home province of Limpopo, while Pink recorded hers in Los Angeles, California.

The song choice was selected from 2017’s  A Million Dreams by The Greatest Showman.

“It was an honour to collaborate with the Ndlovu Youth Choir on this new version of A Million Dreams. Although we were thousands of miles apart due to the pandemic, we were connected by Unicef’s lifesaving mission of putting children first. Join me in supporting Unicef by donating to their lifesaving work around the world,” said P!nk.

In a tweet, the choir said “distance doesn’t matter when you unite to make something beautiful”.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir made their big break in the industry after they reached the final on season 14 of America’s Got Talent. The choir blew the judges away with their performances each time.

Watch the performance below.

Fans congratulated the choir on their collaboration as they have made the country proud by flying its flag high.

ALSO READ: Prince Kaybee, Ndlovu Youth Choir win big on episode 2 of the Samas

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Public sector unions want govt to enforce 2018 wage agreement

Politics Nasrec, 3 years later: Zuma camp not dead and buried yet

Covid-19 Level 1 crackdown for SA, higher lockdown restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay

Covid-19 Lockdown: Extension for expired driving licences, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation


today in print

Read Today's edition