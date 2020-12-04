WATCH: All the feels as Ndlovu Youth Choir collaborates with P!nk

Another highlight for the year 2020 is South Africa’s Ndlovu Youth Choir collaborating with international artist P!nk.

The virtual collaboration was done in honour of United Nations Children’s Fund’s (Unicef’s) exclusive, virtual fundraiser which took place on 1 December 2020 to celebrate and empower children around the world.

The choir recorded their part of the song in their home province of Limpopo, while Pink recorded hers in Los Angeles, California.

The song choice was selected from 2017’s A Million Dreams by The Greatest Showman.

“It was an honour to collaborate with the Ndlovu Youth Choir on this new version of A Million Dreams. Although we were thousands of miles apart due to the pandemic, we were connected by Unicef’s lifesaving mission of putting children first. Join me in supporting Unicef by donating to their lifesaving work around the world,” said P!nk.

Last night I was joined by the remarkable @ChoirAfrica to perform ‘A Million Dreams’ at #UNICEFChangemaker. To be separated by 10k+ miles but still connected was a beautiful experience. Check out the full performance and support @UNICEFUSA‘s work: https://t.co/wCsFM6RuTc pic.twitter.com/G6oTOOqpqP — P!nk (@Pink) December 3, 2020

In a tweet, the choir said “distance doesn’t matter when you unite to make something beautiful”.

Again the incredible power of music has proved that distance doesn’t matter when you unite to make something beautiful. @Pink we may not have met but our spirits have joined together in song. @UNICEF ❤️????????❤️???? https://t.co/6g94zSyKb1 — Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) December 3, 2020

The Ndlovu Youth Choir made their big break in the industry after they reached the final on season 14 of America’s Got Talent. The choir blew the judges away with their performances each time.

Watch the performance below.

Fans congratulated the choir on their collaboration as they have made the country proud by flying its flag high.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) have done it again… and collaborated with @Pink! So flipping proudly South African! ALL THE FEELS!!! Watch the incredible performance here:https://t.co/6WbhiIicUg — Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) December 3, 2020

Abatwana bethu! Continue to fly the #Mzansi flag! Proud of you!????????????@ralfschmitt100 and Dr T, what an opportunity you have afforded these talented young people– from #Limpopo to the world stage.???????????? pic.twitter.com/04UqsCHesI — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) December 3, 2020

