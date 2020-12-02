Where is the cast of Yizo Yizo now?

Described as one of the most jarring shows in South African television history, there is no denying Yizo Yizo’s status as a cult favourite.

The show was so popular that it launched the careers of some of South Africa’s biggest names in the entertainment industry. However, not every cast member enjoyed the same fate.

Take a look at some of the show’s most popular characters and where the actors and actresses behind those roles ended up.

Mavuso Magabane (formerly Meshack Mavuso) – Jabulani ‘Javas’ Nyembe

The man behind Yizo Yizo’s Javas has gone on to play many an iconic role, with his most memorable roles thus far having been on shows like Isidingo, Isithembiso and The River.

These days, he can be found playing the head of surgery, Dr Thabo Dlamini, on e.tv’s Durban Gen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durban Gen (@durbangen_etv)

Tshepo Ngwane – Thabo Nonyane (Thiza)

Ngwane, who became most famous for his role as Thiza on Yizo Yizo, went on to star in SABC 1’s Zone 14 and unfortunately died in 2015, aged 39.

According to reports, he passed away at the Jabulani hospital in Soweto after a short illness.

Charmaine Mtinta – Nomsa

Mtinta, who played Nomsa, has gone on to cement herself in the South African TV and movie industry.

From starring on shows such as Gauteng Maboneng, Generations, Isibaya and Matatiele, to e.tv’s Scandal! as aunty Nomfundo.

it’s called longevity, talent and range and Charmaine Mtinta specializes in it. pic.twitter.com/pQz5ECzPAx — GREG BORROWED TEN THOUSAND DOLLARZ? (@phaggatronfenty) October 25, 2020

Nomonde Gongxeka – Hazel

Gongxeka went from playing fan favourite, Hazel, to a career in corporate South Africa as a councillor at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa).

Icasa bid farewell to Gongxeka back in July after she tendered her resignation from her role halfway through her four-year term.

Today we bid farewell to Councillor @NomondeGongxeka She tendered her resignation during April 2020. We are grateful to have had a Councillor of Ms Gongxeka-Seopa’s caliber, who participated actively in the Authority’s performance & decision-making processes for the past 2 years pic.twitter.com/ejqqHCo8Yi — ICASA (@ICASA_org) July 10, 2020

According to a Mail & Guardian profile on Gongxeka, she also put in time in front of and behind the cameras on popular SABC show Soul City, where she later served in an administrative capacity

She went on to work as head of programming at SABC1 from 2008 to 2013 before transitioning to a role as a fundraiser who assisted the public broadcaster with raising money for some of its developmental projects.

Noluthando Maleka – Dudu

Maleka opted out of acting early on in her career and also chose a life in the corporate space.

Her last known job was as a lead sales recruiter at Dell South Africa.

Maleka has some famous ties as she is related to Generations’ Ivy Nkutha (Gog’ Flo). She also shares a child with Themba Tshabalala, the man who appeared alongside Jub Jub (Molemo Maarohanye) in his criminal case after he ran over four school children with his Mini Cooper.

Lorraine ‘Lolo’ Mphephi – Mantwa

The actress behind the role of Mantwa can be found playing Pam on Isibaya. She has also featured in roles on Home Affairs, Ayeye, Soul Buddyz and Jacob’s Cross, to name a few.

In a past interview, Mphephi stated that she was very happy in her role at Isibaya and had no plans to leave the show in the near future.

Dumisane Khumalo – Sticks

Khumalo played his role on Yizo Yizo from 1999-2004 and had another role on Zone 14 years later.

However, he found it hard to secure roles and is rumoured to have become a traffic officer in order to secure a stable source of income.

Christopher Kubheka – Gunman

Though his character was somewhat of a troublemaker, Gunman found his way into the hearts of many.

Which is why it was so sad for fans of the actor when he committed suicide in 2017.

Like many Yizo Yizo alumni, he also snagged a role on Zone 14 but also enjoyed a seemingly busy career prior to his death having starred in shows such as Generations, Jacob’s Cross, Keeping Score, Ses’Top La and many more.

Ernest Msibi – Chester Serote

Msibi is one of two actors who filled the role of Chester.

The Soweto native most recently acted on Mzansi Magic’s Gomora and SABC 1’s Uzalo and when he’s not acting, he partners his wife in business in the south of Johannesburg, where they also live.

Dumisani Dlamini – Chester Serote

Actor and choreographer Dlamini was the second actor to fill the role.

These days, the actor is known as Mbodla – the no-nonsense henchman from Isibaya. He also had a prominent role on Muvhango.

However, he has since gained notoriety for not only being the father of global music sensation Doja Cat (Zandile Dlamini) but for not being present in her life. In fact, the two have scarcely met as she was born and raised in the US and he moved back to South Africa when she was still very young.

Ronnie Nyakale – Ben ‘Papa Action’ Mokoena

The legendary South African actor played the notorious gangster on season one of the show and went on to play another notorious but beloved gangster, Cosmo Diale on Generations.

80’s and 90’s people know him as Papa Action. Ama2000 know him as Cosmo. Ronnie Nyakale. pic.twitter.com/epF3whPcoT — L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) January 23, 2018

He has also acted in movies such as iNumber Number as well as shows such as Rhythm City, eKasi: Our Stories and A Place Called Home.

Bonginkosi ‘Zola’ Dlamini – Papa Action

Musician, Zola, kicked off his acting career when he took over the role of Papa Action in season two of Yizo Yizo and enjoyed quite a successful stint as one of South Africa’s biggest and most-loved celebrities.

He took a lengthy hiatus before returning to star in Mzansi Magic’s Ayeye and later returning to making music and hosting a radio show.

Sthandiwe Kgoroge – Zoe Cele

Kgoroge kicked off her career under her maiden surname, Msomi, when she played Zoe on Yizo Yizo.

She later captured the nation’s attention in her role as Generations’ twins Zinzi and Zoleka Mudau (1999-2005). She later played accountant Siyanda Mazibuko in Isidingo, from 2005-2009.

In between all these roles, Kgoroge has fallen in love with directing and producing, often taking up the opportunity whenever it presented itself.

“Stha” as she is affectionately known by friends and family is a lover of stage, film and fashion and dabbles in those fields when she is not producing, directing or acting.

