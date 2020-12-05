 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

How top TikTok creators are making R40k a day

Celebs & viral 2 mins ago

In this day and age in some professions, the number of people who follow you on social media matters.

Sandisiwe Mbhele
05 Dec 2020
01:00:39 PM
PREMIUM!
How top TikTok creators are making R40k a day

TikTok creators Karl Kugelmann and Witney Ramabulana. Picture: Supplied

Content creators were greatly helped by the Covid-19 lockdown, and with more people at and home and unsure of what to do, going online was the easiest thing to keep yourself entertained. Social media apps such as TikTok have taken off during this period, and it has made a couple of stars and more influencers in the process. Model and TikTok content creator Karl Kugelmann is a 23-year-old from Cape Town, who garnered a big following of 5.4 million followers on TikTok, jumping on the video-sharing app as a strategic move. Karl said: “From the start of March and three...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 4 932 new cases for SA as WHO warns vaccines ‘do not equal zero Covid’

General Daily news update: Your December holiday and the coronavirus

Society Go on vacation, by all means, but don’t forget protocols

Government More ratepayers to turn to courts, to hold municipalities accountable


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.