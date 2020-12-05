How top TikTok creators are making R40k a day

PREMIUM!
How top TikTok creators are making R40k a dayCelebs & viral 2 mins ago
In this day and age in some professions, the number of people who follow you on social media matters.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 4 932 new cases for SA as WHO warns vaccines ‘do not equal zero Covid’
General Daily news update: Your December holiday and the coronavirus
Society Go on vacation, by all means, but don’t forget protocols
Government More ratepayers to turn to courts, to hold municipalities accountable