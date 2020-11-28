WATCH: Mzanzi Ballet celebrates return to the stage with Hyde Park flash mob

Dirk Badenhorst, director of the dance company, says the performance was part of the build-up to their performances in December, which will be the first full-length stage productions since the onset of Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

“My motto in life is to never give up, and we have to keep trying to find ways for performers to work,” says Badenhorst.

Badenhorst says the dancers are delighted that level 1 lockdown regulations allow them to perform again.

“To ensure the safety of our audience from Covid-19, there will be rules and regulations that will be strictly adhered to during this blast of a show,” he notes.

These include that audience members’ masks need to be up at all times, that they sanitize their hands, and that physical distancing is maintained.

The group of dancers will be performing The Queen Show from 3rd to 6th December 2020 at Monte De Dios in Pretoria with tickets available at Tixsa.

The show will then move to the Pieter Toerien Theatre in Johannesburg from 11th December – 3rd January 2021 at the Pieter Toerien Theatre, Monte Casino in Johannesburg with tickets available at Computicket.

