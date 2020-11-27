Ke sono! Pearl Thusi gets little support for ‘Queen Sono’ ending (video)

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi trended for all the wrong reasons when it was announced that season two of the Netflix African original Queen Sono would not longer be happening.

The news broke on Thursday and when asked for comment, the streaming service said it would not be commenting on the matter but confirmed that season two of the show would not go ahead as originally planned.

The show, which was created by comedian and director Kagiso Lediga, was cancelled due to filming difficulties as confirmed by the streaming service.

This was because the show required shoots on location in various countries across the world. With the ever-present threat of the coronavirus and the travel bans instituted to curb the spread of the disease, this would prove difficult.

Due to the fact that Thusi is such a polarising figure on social media, many used the opportunity to take a dig at her.

Maybe if Phel 2c wasn’t the way she was, we would have come out in numbers to support her, even if her things didn’t bang, but she decided to be the way that she is. I think it’s because she keeps in her farts, so they go to her head. Now she has a kak gedagte. — YouTube: Megan Gallie (@Miss_Gallie) November 26, 2020

Normalize not supporting Pearl Thusi she doesn’t care about the social issues that affect our country. She must go and ask for her support in Nigeria — Zintle Zimbini Mawawa (@MpondoPrincesss) November 26, 2020

I’m not against Pearl Thusi or anything mara Queen Sono was a flop pic.twitter.com/7J14ikaNgw — ????P a b l o 巴勃罗???????? (@Punisher_ZAR) November 26, 2020

Why are we expected to sympathise with Pearl Thusi when She won’t hesitate to Show poor South Africans the middle finger whenever She wants to? Queen sono — PutSouthAfricansFirst (@SbewuFS) November 26, 2020

While Pearl did not address the hate as she usually does, she hinted that her career would be okay.

Get ready for what comes next…

Since I never make announcements lol. ????❤️ — #QueenSono (@PearlThusi) November 26, 2020

In a statement issued to The Citizen, the star of Queen Sono said: “It’s so incredible that we as a team got a lifetime opportunity to make history together as there will never be another ‘first’ African Netflix original series. I’m proud of the work we did, but everything happens for a reason. I am excited about what the future holds.”

Watch the video above to catch up on this and other hot headlines over the last week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.