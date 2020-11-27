Entertainment 27.11.2020 01:53 pm

Ke sono! Pearl Thusi gets little support for 'Queen Sono' ending (video)

Ke sono! Pearl Thusi gets little support for 'Queen Sono' ending (video)

Actress and media personality Pearl Thusi trended for all the wrong reasons when it was announced that season two of the Netflix African original Queen Sono would not longer be happening.

The news broke on Thursday and when asked for comment, the streaming service said it would not be commenting on the matter but confirmed that season two of the show would not go ahead as originally planned.

The show, which was created by comedian and director Kagiso Lediga, was cancelled due to filming difficulties as confirmed by the streaming service.

This was because the show required shoots on location in various countries across the world. With the ever-present threat of the coronavirus and the travel bans instituted to curb the spread of the disease, this would prove difficult.

While Pearl did not address the hate as she usually does, she hinted that her career would be okay.

In a statement issued to The Citizen, the star of Queen Sono said: “It’s so incredible that we as a team got a lifetime opportunity to make history together as there will never be another ‘first’ African Netflix original series. I’m proud of the work we did, but everything happens for a reason. I am excited about what the future holds.”

Watch the video above to catch up on this and other hot headlines over the last week.

