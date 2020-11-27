Tali’s back! New season airs in March 2021

Fans of Tali’s Wedding Diary can finally put a hold on their questions about a second season.

The long-awaited sequel to the first-ever Showmax original show is finally underway in Cape town and is expected to premiere in March 2021.

The Citizen spoke to Julia Anastasopoulos, best known as YouTube phenomenon SuzelleDIY, who stars as Tali Shapiro in the series.

She said she was excited to be back on our TV screens and cannot wait for the show to premiere.

“In the second season of Tali’s Wedding Diary fans can expect more fun and more craziness which I believe would lighten the mood in the time we are in as a country.

“We are just happy to be back despite the lockdown,” she said

Tali’s Wedding Diary was inspired by Julia’s own wedding after she married Anton Taylor, who stars in the show as Darren.

The show received an award for being the most-awarded comedy at the 2019 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas), winning five awards for Best Comedy, Best Director and Best Actress, among others.

In 2018, Julia gave birth to her daughter, resulting in Tali’s Baby Diary.

Julia described her new normal – parenthood – as a life-changing experience that she enjoyed.

“We thought there was so much comedic material in getting married, but it doesn’t come close to preparing to have a baby.”

Julia said a misconception of parenthood had been portrayed through social media, therefore she was hopeful to bring forward some reality.

Tali’s Baby Diary fans can expect a host of famous faces in the new season. These include rising star Shamilla Miller (The Girl From St Agnes, Blood & Water), Danny K and Safta winners Deon Lotz (Skoonheid, Trackers). “Fans have been asking for a second season since Tali’s Wedding Diary first aired “I think we all need a laugh after the year we’ve had, so we can’t wait to have Tali back on Showmax,” says Candice Fangueiro, Showmax’s head of content. READ MORE: ‘Mr free decolonised education’ ruffles feathers at Saftas campaigning for EFF

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.