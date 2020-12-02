Coming up on The Queen: Thando gives Mpho a surprise

The Queen

Season 5

Wednesday 2 December 2020

Vuyiswa is taken aback when something terrible happens unexpectedly. On the other hand, Mpho makes a firm decision regarding Thando.

Thursday 2 December 2020

Schumacher creates trouble in his life. Vuyiswa is doing everything to contain the situation, but every step she takes leads her in the wrong direction.

Friday 4 December 2020

Derrick kidnaps Vuyiswa. What has she done to him? Thando attempts to convince Schumacher into signing the prenup.

Monday 7 December 2020

Vuyiswa feels sorry for herself when everything falls apart, and Mpho discovers something that sends chills down her spine. What has she found out?

Tuesday 8 December 2020

Hector plans to take Derrick down alone. On the other hand, Schumacher is afraid of losing his source of income.

Wednesday 9 December 2020

Mpho is adamant about allowing Schumacher to make a fool out of her, yet he genuinely desires to win back her love. Hector makes it difficult for Tembisa and Vuyiswa to track someone.

Thursday 10 December 2020

Some people feel that Mpho should have made a better decision, and Vuyiswa feels like a failure after her plans hit a dead end.

Friday 11 December 2020

Patronella and Mjekejeke are worried about Schumacher because he has gone back to alcoholism after quitting it for a while. His state is getting worse daily.

Monday 14 December 2020

An old friend makes Jackal rethink the decisions he has been making in his living. Later, Schumacher and Mpho give Thando and Hector a shocking surprise.

Tuesday 15 December 2020

Sipho demands the impossible from Schumacher. Jackal and Solly go out during the night, but their happiness is interrupted.

Wednesday 16 Decemeber 2020

Schumacher gives Hector a tempting offer. Something is a stumbling block in the business offer that Solly gave Jackal.

Thursday 17 December 2020

Solly traps his prey at the right moment. Who is the unsuspecting victim? Thando gives Mpho a surprise.

Friday 18 December 2020

Thando sets her deceptive plan into motion. Schumacher might lose everything if he does not take precautions, and Jackal invests a lot of money in Solly’s business.

Monday 21 December 2020

The Khozas receive an unexpected visitor who makes them get cold feet. Schumacher offers Mpho another proposal hoping that she will not turn it down.

Tuesday 22 December 2020

Shaka investigates Siyanda’s whereabouts because he suspects that Goodness is lying to him. Thato kicks Jackal out of his home because he is tired of his messy actions.

Thursday 24 December 2020

While Harriet worries about her son, Kagiso is afraid of losing the woman he loves. Georgina takes the business risk.

Friday 25 December 2020

Kagiso decides to take his relationship with Goodness to the next level, and Jackal finds out the starling truth that ruins his day.

Monday 28 December 2020

Goodness discovers something difficult for Kagiso to believe, and something blocks Jackal from exposing Solly’s secret. Will he find the right time to reveal the secrets?

Tuesday 29 December 2020

Goodness receives challenging instructions and conditions. Jackal regrets the business deal he signed with Solly. The agreement might cost him the things and people he holds dear to his heart.

Wednesday 30 December 2020

Kagiso learns the virtues of making decisions slowly after encountering the consequences of rushing into decisions. Solly puts Jackal in a difficult situation to make him do as he wants.

Thursday 31 December 2020

Kagiso gets furious as he tries to mend his mistakes. Vuyiswa plans to blow the whistle even though she has no evidence.

The Queen air on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) from Mondays to Fridays at 21h00. Also available on Showmax

