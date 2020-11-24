Trevor Noah announced as host of 63rd annual Grammy Awards

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has been announced as the host of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, according to Variety.

The announcement comes before the Grammy nominations livestream which is set to take place on Tuesday on grammy.com at 7pm SA time.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” the publication shared a quote from the SA comedian.

“I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona.) See you at the 63rd Grammys!” he went on to say.

“We’re thrilled to welcome @TheDailyShow host, Emmy-winner, and GRAMMY-nominee @TrevorNoah as the host of the 63rd #GRAMMYs! We can’t think of a better person to serve as Master of Ceremonies for Music’s Biggest Night,” the Recording Academy wrote in an Instagram post.

A former Grammy nominee himself, Noah now joins the likes of Alicia Keys, LL Cool J, and even former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who have all hosted the award ceremony in the past.

The 63rd Grammy Awards will take place on 31 January 2021.

