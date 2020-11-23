Mshoza’s memorial and funeral details released

The self-proclaimed queen of Kwaito, Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi, will be laid to rest this week.

Mshoza passed away in hospital on 19 November 2020, with her manager Thandoxulo Jindela saying she was receiving treatment at a hospital in Gauteng prior to her untimely passing.

Details of the memorial service and funeral have been released. The star’s memorial service will take place on Wednesday, 25 November in Newtown from 9 am.

The funeral service will occur on Saturday, 28 November at House of Treasures Ministries in Rispark, Johannesburg. Mshoza will be buried at Westpark Cemetery in Montgomery Park.





The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture issued a statement last week, stating: “Mshoza was one of the country’s most exceptional artists. She will be remembered as one of the major prominent musicians of her generation.

“The nation watched as her star shined brighter and as she rose to greater heights, thus making the news of her passing even more overwhelming.”

Mshoza will be remembered for the smash hit Kortes in 2000 and her debut album Bulldawgz First Lady, which became an iconic record in the country.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

