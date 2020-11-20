VIDEO: ‘Reeva deserved better’ Oscar ESPN doccie divides SA

Despite being met with some initial backlash, ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 documentary titled The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius seems to have captivated some viewers with its storytelling after the first episode of the series aired this past week.

The documentary flashes back to the very beginning of the future Paralympic star’s life, chronicling his improbable ascent from a young boy who had both his undeveloped legs amputated as a toddler, to an overnight teenage phenomenon at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.

Shattering records and convention, The Blade Runner, as he became known, went on to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics.

“His struggle against international track and field officials continued for years before Pistorius finally prevailed and competed at the London Olympics in 2012. Less than a year later, he was in a South African courtroom, accused of murdering his girlfriend,” explained ESPN in a statement.

Viewers can expect to see interviews with more than a dozen of the figures closest to the story, as the film recounts Pistorius’s fall from grace after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of 14 February 2013 at his home in Pretoria.

According to ESPN, both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families were consulted in the research and planning for the film and were given the opportunity to be interviewed. Additionally, neither family were benefitting financially from the documentary.

A number of viewers decided to share their thoughts on the first instalment on Twitter with most finding the documentary “interesting” or “intriguing.”

ESPN never miss with it’s sports documentaries. Part 1 of Oscar Pistorius documentary was intriguing. — Shazi (@NkosinathiShazi) November 20, 2020

So ESPN really used Apartheid in this Oscar Pistorius doccie to build sympathy for him. Smh — Buntu Mtongana (@BuntuMtongana) November 19, 2020

This Oscar Pistorius documentary on @ESPNAfrica is very riveting ???????? ESPN back with ANOTHER @30for30 classic ???????????? — Solly (@solly_feni1) November 19, 2020

Watching the Oscar Pistorius documentary on @espn Dstv channel 218 Very interesting! — Benji Seitlhamo (@BenjiSeitlhamo) November 19, 2020

Many continued to share how much they disapproved of the project.

Shame on you ESPN,y’all trying so hard to justify what Oscar did,shame on y’all ,Reeva deserved better.. #OscarPistorius — Maribel???????? (@maryl_belle) November 20, 2020

I’m watching ESPN Documentary about Oscar Pistorius his family still believes it was simple mistake by killing his girlfriend Reeva thinking she was intruder???????? — Kagiso (@melaka_mk) November 19, 2020

@espn they are really sympathetic towards this murdering bastard called Oscar even dragging apartheid into it #OscarPistorius — young God (@yaangGod) November 19, 2020

They really tryna make oscar look sympathetic in this espn doccie — Buntu Mtongana (@BuntuMtongana) November 19, 2020

