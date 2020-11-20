Entertainment 20.11.2020 05:37 pm

VIDEO: ‘Reeva deserved better’ Oscar ESPN doccie divides SA

25 Mar 2014, Pretoria, Tshwane, South Africa --- Pretoria, South Africa. 25th March 2014 -- Oscar Pistorius pictured arriving for trial day 15 of his murder trial in the killing of his girlfriend. The trial was adjourned until Friday 28th March, 2014 for the defense to finalize its consultation with its witnesses. -- Oscar Pistorius' murder trial has been adjourned until Friday 28th March, 2014 for the defense to finalize its consultation with its witnesses as the state confirmed that is is satisfied with the witnesses it already presented at the trial. --- Image by © Frans Sello waga Machate/Demotix/Corbis

Producers say both Oscar and Reeva’s families were consulted during the making of the doccie, which some found intriguing, while others thought it was trying to make the viewer sympathise with Pistorius.

Despite being met with some initial backlash, ESPN’s latest 30 for 30 documentary titled The Life and Trials of Oscar Pistorius seems to have captivated some viewers with its storytelling after the first episode of the series aired this past week.

The documentary flashes back to the very beginning of the future Paralympic star’s life, chronicling his improbable ascent from a young boy who had both his undeveloped legs amputated as a toddler, to an overnight teenage phenomenon at the 2004 Athens Paralympic Games.

Shattering records and convention, The Blade Runner, as he became known, went on to compete against able-bodied athletes at the Olympics.

“His struggle against international track and field officials continued for years before Pistorius finally prevailed and competed at the London Olympics in 2012. Less than a year later, he was in a South African courtroom, accused of murdering his girlfriend,” explained ESPN in a statement.

Viewers can expect to see interviews with more than a dozen of the figures closest to the story, as the film recounts Pistorius’s fall from grace after killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in the early hours of 14 February 2013 at his home in Pretoria.

According to ESPN, both the Steenkamp and Pistorius families were consulted in the research and planning for the film and were given the opportunity to be interviewed. Additionally, neither family were benefitting financially from the documentary.

A number of viewers decided to share their thoughts on the first instalment on Twitter with most finding the documentary “interesting” or “intriguing.”

Many continued to share how much they disapproved of the project.

