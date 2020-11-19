WATCH: SABC’s Sakina Kamwendo hailed for speaking truth to power with SABC board chair

SABC journalist Sakina Kamwendo has been hailed for speaking truth to power after a recent interview with SABC Board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini on SABC 2’s Morning Live.

This after she invited Makhathini, along with other SABC executives, to visit the studios to get a better understanding of just how much pressure the current SABC staff complement is under.

“Looking on the floor here, one, two, three cameras unmanned because one person has to jump from the jib to a camera and you know, sometimes even have to manage the auto-cue… you name it and all the time, numbers are being cut. We don’t see them as people. They are numbers and yet the product suffers, Mr Makhathini. I don’t know if you’ve noticed that.”

Makathini replied that the executive was open to being presented with “evidence” of gaps within the SABC that need to be filled.

Read more: ‘We will make sure that nothing goes on air’ – Unions give SABC an ultimatum (video)

Kamwendo continued trying to drive the point home, this time telling Makathini that she was sure he had no idea what goes into putting a current affairs show together, and what the average producer would have to go through just to put such a show together.

“You don’t understand Mr Makhathini, your executive does not understand. You do not understand the operation of the SABC,” she added before throwing forward to an ad break.

Her colleague, Leanna Mannas tried to calm her down, adding a “well done” before the show cut to an ad break.

Specially when she said, “Board doesn’t see staff members as people but as numbers” — Sbonisokzr ???????????????? (@Sboniso76385706) November 19, 2020

To all employees, everywhere you are, normalize saying that WHOEVER suggests RETRENCHMENTS, being MANAGEMENT or anyone else must be the one who should be RETRENCHED. Most workers’ unions are dead. — Craig (@rimbadod) November 19, 2020

the love and respect i have for @SakinaKamwendo .how can one not have it, shes consistent in her believes and her work ethic — Thabang Phetla (@tarantular) November 19, 2020

@SakinaKamwendo such a pride, absolutely love her. She will stand up for the people whenever and wherever ❤ — Yayazy????????SAfirst???????? (@lumkoh) November 19, 2020

There were those who did not agree with Kamwendo’s approach.

She is not the first to take management at the SABC to task. Earlier this week, her colleagues Chriselda Lewis and Sophie Mokoena trended after a video was shared of the pair standing up for SABC staff members who had been served retrenchment notices.

The SABC is currently facing internal turmoil after it announced staff cuts with the intention of relieving the financial pressure that the public broadcaster has been under.

WATCH: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.