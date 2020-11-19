Entertainment 19.11.2020 05:37 pm

WATCH: SABC’s Sakina Kamwendo hailed for speaking truth to power with SABC board chair

Kaunda Selisho
WATCH: SABC’s Sakina Kamwendo hailed for speaking truth to power with SABC board chair

Morning Live SABC 2 host Sakina Kamwendo | Image: Twitter

Kamwendo directly told SABC Board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini that he and other SABC executives have no idea how the SABC operates.

SABC journalist Sakina Kamwendo has been hailed for speaking truth to power after a recent interview with SABC Board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini on SABC 2’s Morning Live.

This after she invited Makhathini, along with other SABC executives, to visit the studios to get a better understanding of just how much pressure the current SABC staff complement is under.

“Looking on the floor here, one, two, three cameras unmanned because one person has to jump from the jib to a camera and you know, sometimes even have to manage the auto-cue… you name it and all the time, numbers are being cut. We don’t see them as people. They are numbers and yet the product suffers, Mr Makhathini. I don’t know if you’ve noticed that.”

Makathini replied that the executive was open to being presented with “evidence” of gaps within the SABC that need to be filled.

Read more: ‘We will make sure that nothing goes on air’ – Unions give SABC an ultimatum (video)

Kamwendo continued trying to drive the point home, this time telling Makathini that she was sure he had no idea what goes into putting a current affairs show together, and what the average producer would have to go through just to put such a show together.

“You don’t understand Mr Makhathini, your executive does not understand. You do not understand the operation of the SABC,” she added before throwing forward to an ad break.

Her colleague, Leanna Mannas tried to calm her down, adding a “well done” before the show cut to an ad break.

There were those who did not agree with Kamwendo’s approach.

Twitter users criticising Sakina Kamwendo’s interview with SABC board chair Bongumusa Makhathini | Image: Screenshot

She is not the first to take management at the SABC to task. Earlier this week, her colleagues Chriselda Lewis and Sophie Mokoena trended after a video was shared of the pair standing up for SABC staff members who had been served retrenchment notices.

The SABC is currently facing internal turmoil after it announced staff cuts with the intention of relieving the financial pressure that the public broadcaster has been under.

WATCH: SABC withdraws redundancy notices after day of high drama

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma runs to JSC after Zondo recusal rejection

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: SA tally jumps with 2,888 new cases

Health Mental health takes a knock as psychiatric med stocks dwindle

Business Insight Some SABC board members break ranks to oppose retrenchments

Crime ‘Fake’ cardiologist hands herself over to cops


today in print

Read Today's edition