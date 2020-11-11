WATCH: Lyric theatre reopens with iconic ‘Rhythms – The Gumboots’ show

Rhythms – The Gumboots show sets the stage live for the reopening of Gold Reef City’s Lyric Theatre this November.

With just four shows on Friday, 13 November, at 5pm and 8pm, and on Saturday, 14 November, at 2pm and 8pm, the Rhythms crew is excited to share their historical tale with audiences.

Gold Reef City’s spokesperson Danelle Coulson said this would be the first time the theatre is opening its doors since the lockdown.

She said all Covid-19 health protocols have been put in place to accommodate the audience in the theatre.

“We’ve had to wake-up the ghost in the theatre after 8 months of a strenuous lockdown. Our theatre is only allowed to operate at a 50% capacity and with our strict social distancing and regularly sanitising we are hopeful that we will remain on level one of the lockdown to continue to operate.

“Slowly but surely we are getting to some sort of formality.

“Joburg we have missed you, please come to the show,” Coulson said.

Choreographer Mduduzi Magagula, musical director Vincent Ncabashe, and director Magda Hadnagy will bring an important chapter in South Africa’s history back to life after 15 years through their Rhythms- The Gumboots show.

“The show tells the story of miners, their hardships to provide for their families, as they leave the Zululand to work on the mines. 15 Performers use their black boots, pounding the ground and their hands beating, tapping, ringing and vibrating the gum of the boots as their principal instruments. All backed up by the rhythms of guitars, piano, percussion, marimba and drums in English, Zulu and Xhosa songs.

“Fierce dances, the art of rhythm and captivating songs will make resisting the urge to get up, sing and dance along,” said Hadnagy.

All ticket bookings are to be made via Computicket for R150 per person.

