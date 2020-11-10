Celebs & viral 10.11.2020 07:18 am

Condolences pour in for Power FM host, Ursula Chikane who has lost her son

Citizen Reporter
Urusla Chikane. Picture: Instagram

Chikane took to twitter to share the devastating news.

Taking to her twitter account, Power FM host and former Top Billing presenter Urusla Chikane shared the heartbreaking news to the death of her son, Mikey who was 27 years old.

She followed up this post with another saying: “So, this is what a truly shattered heart feels like.” she wrote.

The Power FM host, better known as Brown Sugar received an outpouring of support from South Africans including Melanie Bala and Clint Brink.

Earlier this year Chikane took to social media to voice her opinion on why she and her family would “remain on level 5” as her father was recovering from ICU.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


