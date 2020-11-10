Condolences pour in for Power FM host, Ursula Chikane who has lost her son

Taking to her twitter account, Power FM host and former Top Billing presenter Urusla Chikane shared the heartbreaking news to the death of her son, Mikey who was 27 years old.

Our precious boy. My one consolation is that you always knew how much we love you. Born 7 July 1993. Taken from us 8 November 2020.

RIP Mikey. pic.twitter.com/KAv2vA8RxK — BrownSugar (@UrsulaChikane) November 9, 2020

She followed up this post with another saying: “So, this is what a truly shattered heart feels like.” she wrote.

The Power FM host, better known as Brown Sugar received an outpouring of support from South Africans including Melanie Bala and Clint Brink.

My deepest condolences to you and your family Ursula. What devastating news. Sending you all my love… — Unathi Batyashe-Fillis (@unathibf) November 9, 2020

Condolences and strength to you my Soul Sister!! — Wandile Khuzwayo (@wandilek) November 9, 2020

Deepest condolences to you and family. May Mike’s soul rest in peace. — Brenda❤❤❤ (@MMpitsang) November 9, 2020

Don’t know you at all, but your words clutch at my heart. Every parent’s most dreadful fear. I offer you my most tender condolences. — Peter Terry (@PeterTerry3) November 10, 2020

I’m so so sorry for your loss Ursula. Sending love and strength for the days ahead ???????????? — IG: melzinbala (@MelBala) November 9, 2020

Beloved, I’m so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful boy. Peace be upon you. ♥️ — Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) November 10, 2020

Earlier this year Chikane took to social media to voice her opinion on why she and her family would “remain on level 5” as her father was recovering from ICU.

