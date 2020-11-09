ANC congratulates Master KG on epic MTV EMA award

The African National Congress (ANC) has congratulated Master KG for winning the coveted Best International Act: Africa at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2020 on Sunday evening.

This after Master KG‘s global hit song, Jerusalema, featuring Nomcebo Zikode, earned them the global recognition.

With the awards taking place virtually, winning artists had to pre-record their acceptance speeches.

In a tough category with other Africa giants such as Burna Boy, Rema from Nigeria, Sheebah, Gaz Mawete and fellow South African artists Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, Master KG won the most votes.

Master KG broke the stronghold of Nigerian superstars such as Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy and Davido, who have won the award for the past five years.

Accepting the award, Master KG said: “I would love to thank my sister Nomcebo, my team Open Mic Productions, and everyone who has supported Master KG, thank you so much. To all my fans all over the world, without you this would have not been possible.”

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said: “We are exceptionally proud of our ambassadors, Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode! Your patriotism shall go down the annals of history. Continue to pick up the fallen spears of your predecessors in representing our motherland in such a unifying and unprecedented manner.”

Many congratulations streamed in for Master KG, including one from DJ Sbu.

Jerusalema has reached over 227 million views on YouTube, and there have been hundreds of covers from across the world, including a viral video of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo soundtracking the song for his own celebrations.

