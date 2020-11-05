Celebs & viral 5.11.2020 04:12 pm

#EndSARS: I don’t feel free in Nigeria, says Tiwa Savage

Sonri Naidoo
#EndSARS: I don’t feel free in Nigeria, says Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage wins the Best Female category at the MTV Africa Awards held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban on June 7, 2014. AFP PHOTO / RAJESH JANTILAL

Tiwa Savage say the end SARS fight is for everyone and it’s not just for Nigerians.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Which is quicker: Powered-up Toyota Hilux or Ford Thunder? The results are in

World Trump erupts as Biden closes in on US presidency

Covid-19 ‘SA can’t afford another lockdown, economy needs to recover,’ says Winde

Personal Finance Beware of SARS payment emails

Crime Wheelchair-bound man arrested for house robbery


today in print

Read Today's edition