Inside Ayanda Thabethe’s chat with Kim Kardashian

Although Halloween celebrations aren’t that popular in South Africa, presenter and actress Ayanda Thabethe decided to give it a go. Her decision seems to have worked, since it got her recognition from Kim Kardashian West.

With the help of local fashion brand Clinnel, Thabethe created similar dresses to those worn by Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe at the launch of their KKW Fragrance collaboration.

“Happy Halloween. A collaboration with @Cinnelstore and myself to celebrate the Kardashian’s through reliving this iconic fragrance launch…” tweeted Thabethe along with a side-by-side image of her look and the original.

Ayanda as Khloe

Cinnel x Ayanda Thabethe Halloween 2020 As @khloekardashian on the @kkwfragrance Launch … [Saphire] Art and style : @cinnelstore pic.twitter.com/gGOcJWClL8 — Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) October 31, 2020

Ayanda as Kim

Cinnel x Ayanda Thabethe Halloween 2020 As @KimKardashian on the @kkwfragrance Launch … [Emerald] Art and style : @cinnelstore pic.twitter.com/BT5YzsyMtl — Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) October 31, 2020

Ayanda as Kourtney

Cinnel x Ayanda Thabethe Halloween 2020 As @kourtneykardash on the @kkwfragrance Launch … [Ruby] Art and style : @cinnelstore pic.twitter.com/laOuNAXIgH — Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) October 31, 2020

She also shared her posts on Instagram where she managed to get Kim’s attention. Kim then slid into her DMs and praised Thabethe’s efforts with the message, “OMG THE BEST!!!”

OMG THE BEST!!!!!!! https://t.co/IqoDB6k9BC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2020

It seems Kim also sent a direct message to Thabethe who later shared a screenshot of their exchange, calling it “the highlight of her entire year”.

“When she posted the pic on her stories, I sent her the video too… I seriously love her more than I did if that’s even possible. This is wild!!! So so so happy,” Thabethe tweeted.

Chatting with @KimKardashian on DM has to be the highlight of my whole year!!! When she posted the pic on her stories , I sent her the video too … I seriously love her more than I did if that’s even possible. This is wild!!! So so so happy. ???? pic.twitter.com/zsK3ZFHaEw — Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_) November 1, 2020

Thabethe said she could not explain her emotions after she received recognition from Kim for her creativity and excellence.

She said she viewed Halloween as an opportunity to celebrate South Africans artistry with hair, garments, makeup, photography and beauty treatments.

“This was fun and I’m obviously bussing from the fact that it was appreciated by @KimKardashian herself, Truly made my day and reminded me that anything is possible for a willing heart,” Thabethe added in her Instagram post

Thabethe’s fans continued to congratulate her on social media.

