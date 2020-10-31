Celebs & viral 31.10.2020 02:49 pm

BREAKING: Legendary British actor Sean Connery has died

AFP
07 Jun 2009 - Sean Connery

News of his death was confirmed to the BBC by his family.

According to a report filed by BBC on Saturday, legendary British actor Sean Connery has died, aged 90.

The actor, best known for playing fictional spy James Bond in seven films, celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

News of Connery’s death was confirmed to the publication by his family, however, his cause of death has not yet been publicised.

The Scottish actor, who was knighted in 2000, won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

More to follow.

