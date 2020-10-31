BREAKING: Legendary British actor Sean Connery has died

According to a report filed by BBC on Saturday, legendary British actor Sean Connery has died, aged 90.

The actor, best known for playing fictional spy James Bond in seven films, celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

News of Connery’s death was confirmed to the publication by his family, however, his cause of death has not yet been publicised.

The Scottish actor, who was knighted in 2000, won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

