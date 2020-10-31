PICS: The best celebrity halloween costumes of 2020

Although the stakes have gradually been raised in the world of Halloween costumes in recent years, the costumes we’re seeing this year have confirmed that the days of cheap grocery store costumes are long gone.

Check out some of the cutest, craziest and most impressive celebrity Halloween costumes.

1. Tabria Majors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabria Majors (@tabriamajors) on Oct 30, 2020 at 7:10pm PDT

American plus-size model Tabria Majors dedicated her costumes to one of the most popular women in recent history; Beyonce Knowles.

Majors was so committed to her costume(s) that she not only renamed the holiday Beylloween, she also did a few of the most accurate remakes of the star’s music videos and stage performances. That means she sourced costumes, hair and makeup to pull off the look in addition to spending hours learning all the choreography for each scene she recreated.

“I know y’all are over me lol but #BEYLLOWEEN is finally here! I wanted to do something different this year for Halloween and pay tribute to someone that I admire and respect so much—BEYONCE!” wrote Majors in her Instagram caption.

“This project was incredibly stressful to make but so much fun! I am NOT a dancer by any means—my friends always clown me for it lolll But I wanted to apply Beyoncé’s infamous work ethic to this project and see how far I could push myself. I could not have done this without the help of @kany16 teaching a non-dancer all of this choreography. She’s the real MVP! And special thanks to my director and friend @mttalves who helped bring this vision to life from beginning to end. I couldn’t have done it without you ☺️ Everyone who was apart of this worked so hard and I appreciate you all so much!! I hope you all enjoy!” she added.

2. Lil Nas X

View this post on Instagram NAS MARAJ ???????????????????????? A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on Oct 30, 2020 at 7:09pm PDT

The musician wowed the internet when he showed off his best recreation of rapper Nicki Minaj’s look in her Superbass music video.

He captioned his image “Nas Maraj” which stirred some controversy. His caption was seen as an admission of guilt in terms of being the person behind a notorious Nicki Minaj “stan account” on Twitter that repeatedly posted Islamophobic statements and bullied and shamed a number of female celebrities.

so…Lil Nax is literally nasmaraj HELP he was bodyshaming Demi everyday ???? — Malek ???? (@queeninyourlrea) October 31, 2020

3. Saweetie

The rapper wowed crowds earlier this week when she showed off her RuPaul look modelled after RuPaul’s Drag Race founder and host RuPaul Charles.

She later won everyone over when she recreated the look pulled off by girl group Destiny’s Child in their Bootylicious music video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @saweetie on Oct 29, 2020 at 6:45pm PDT

4. Kim Kardashian

View this post on Instagram Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and our tigers ???? #Halloween2020 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 30, 2020 at 6:11am PDT

Reality star Kim Kardashian paid homage to one of entertainment’s most bizarre moments of 2020 – the cast of Netflix documentary Tiger King.

Kardashian and her friend Food God (Jonathan Cheban) dressed up as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic and Kardashian’s children dressed up as baby tigers.

5. Ciara

Musician Ciara was all about rappers this Halloween after she recreated Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album cover and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Girls in the Hood’ cover art.

View this post on Instagram CARDI. Swipe to the right for a Surprise. ???? #Halloween A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 30, 2020 at 11:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram MEG THEEEE STALLION A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 30, 2020 at 10:11pm PDT

6. Marsai Martin

Blackish actress Marsai Martin wowed when she recreated Rihanna’s Vogue cover from earlier this year with the most accurate detail.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween ???? A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on Oct 30, 2020 at 5:59pm PDT

7. Kylie Jenner

Cosmetics giant and reality star Kylie Jenner and her clique celebrated Halloween as the Power Rangers.

View this post on Instagram it’s morphin’ time A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Oct 30, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

View this post on Instagram go go power rangers A post shared by Kylie ???? (@kyliejenner) on Oct 29, 2020 at 10:13pm PDT

