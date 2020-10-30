Weekend plans: This Haunted Forest Zombie Land is the perfect escape

Looking for a Halloween escapism in Johannesburg this weekend? Then The Haunted Forest Zombie Land on 30 and 31 October at the Riversands Farm Village in Johannesburg will have you sorted.

The Haunted Forest flagship will be different this year, taking into account Covid-19 protocols. The fifth annual tour is themed Zombie Land and will be as wicked as ever and as full of horror and fright as the previous Haunted House. Visitors are encouraged to dress up in scary costumes with the best dressed receiving prizes.

Only 500 guests are allowed at a time due to Covid-19 regulations. The format will have two family-friendly sessions aimed at children under 12 offering a movie, trick or treat and games from 10am to 3pm and then again from 3pm to 7.30pm.

The organisers have advised the third session will not be suitable for children under 12 and will include a movie, games and visit to Zombie Land in the Forest at 8pm.

Visitors can bring a cooler box of food, but no drinks of any kind. Food will be available, no mask no entry and temperatures will also be checked.

For more information, click here

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.