WATCH: Kelly Khumalo’s silence is deafening and Katlego Maboe will be just fine

Supporters who voiced their concerns over Katlego Maboe’s livelihood following his recent cheating scandal will be happy to know the TV presenter will not be affected by OUTsurance’s decision to stop airing all the ads that feature him.

OUTsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar in reply to The Citizen said the insurance company was aware of a petition launched to help Maboe keep his job in the OUTsurance ads a little longer.

However, according to Kawulesar, OUTsurance stands by its decision.

“We are aware of the petition and we believe our statement issued provides clarity for why the stance was taken to remove the ads, our working relationship with Katlego and that the removal of the ads does not impact Katlego financially as he has already been compensated for the campaign.”

She further said the company would not change its decision because of the serious nature of the allegations of domestic violence by his estranged partner.

Until recently, many have believed that Maboe was only being punished for having been unfaithful, which is not the case.

