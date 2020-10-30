Celebs & viral 30.10.2020 12:53 pm

WATCH: Kelly Khumalo’s silence is deafening and Katlego Maboe will be just fine

Citizen reporter
Katlego Maboe in the ad. Image: Twitter (Screenshot)

According to an OUTsurance spokesperson, the removal of the ads featuring Katlego does not impact him financially as he has already been paid for the campaign.

Supporters who voiced their concerns over Katlego Maboe’s livelihood following his recent cheating scandal will be happy to know the TV presenter will not be affected by OUTsurance’s decision to stop airing all the ads that feature him.

OUTsurance spokesperson Natasha Kawulesar in reply to The Citizen said the insurance company was aware of a petition launched to help Maboe keep his job in the OUTsurance ads a little longer.

However, according to Kawulesar, OUTsurance stands by its decision.

“We are aware of the petition and we believe our statement issued provides clarity for why the stance was taken to remove the ads, our working relationship with Katlego and that the removal of the ads does not impact Katlego financially as he has already been compensated for the campaign.”

She further said the company would not change its decision because of the serious nature of the allegations of domestic violence by his estranged partner.

Until recently, many have believed that Maboe was only being punished for having been unfaithful, which is not the case.

In other headlines, Kelly Khumalo continues to remain mum as things heat up in the ongoing investigation into Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.

Khumalo was recently mentioned as a person of interest in leaked court documents linked to the case.

