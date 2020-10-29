VIDEO: Vin Diesel breaking it down to ‘Vuli Ndlela’ is the best thing you’ll see today

Star of the Fast & the Furious franchise Vin Diesel recently showed South Africa some love when he broke it down to Brenda Fassie’s Vuli Ndlela on his TikTok account.

In the video Diesel crouches next to content creator Nifé, who is a London-based dancer of Nigerian descent.

Nifé leads the video by doing a range of dances from different countries across the African content before Diesel takes over to do a few b-boy steps.

“SA vibes with my Nigerian sister @itsjustnifee Back story on my IG!” reads the caption.

He took to his Instagram to explain the back story for the video and says he was inspired by a birthday his mother celebrated in South Africa two years ago while he was shooting the film Bloodshot on location in the country.

He had planned a dinner for his mother who was in the country with him at the time which dinner was set for 9pm. However, filming ran overtime until 3am and he felt bad for missing her dinner. However, as he was making his way back to the set feeling sorry for letting his mother down, the crew played Vuli Ndlela on full blast which, he says, lifted his spirits.

