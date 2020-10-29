Celebs & viral 29.10.2020 12:36 pm

Jub Jub releases remix of hit song Ndikhokhele to mixed reviews

Citizen Reporter
Jub Jub releases remix of hit song Ndikhokhele to mixed reviews

Jub Jub at his press conference. Image: Twitter

The remake of the song, Ndikhokhele, features artists Dr Rebecca Malope, gospel artist Lebo Sekgobela, Judith Sephuma, Blaqu Diamond and others.

Last night a somewhat tardy Jub Jub called press and fans to a conference with a big announcement. The announcement was that his song, Ndikhokhele, has been given a remake, featuring more than  four different gospel artists who are respected giants in the music industry and more. The single will be released on 1 November.

All proceeds from the single will go to the families he affected by the accident he caused in 2010. On  March 8, 2010 Jub Jub Molemo Maarohanye and co-accused Themba Tshabalala were found guilty on four counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, the use of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs and racing on a public road following an accident in which four school children were killed in Soweto.

The two crashed their Mini Coopers into a group of schoolboys in Protea North, Soweto, on March 8, 2010. Four boys, Prince Mohube, Mlungisi Cwayi, Andile Mthombeni, and Phomello Masemola, were killed.

Frank Mlambo and Fumani Mushwana were left permanently brain damaged. The two were initially handed 20-year sentences for murder, reduced to 10 years, two of which were suspended.

Jub Jub was released on parole on 5 January 2017 after spending four years behind bars  Since his release in 2017, he released an apology song, Ke Kopa Tshwarelo, in which apologised to the families for the 2010  incident.

He said he would “have to live with (the incident) for the rest of my life” and it “will haunt me for the rest of my life”.

Reaction to the news about his new remake from his followers were mixed but mostly positive, with many saying the singer needs to forgive himself  and another calling the singer all sorts of unpleasant expletives.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’

Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst

Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report

State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’


today in print

Read Today's edition