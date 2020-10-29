Jub Jub releases remix of hit song Ndikhokhele to mixed reviews

Last night a somewhat tardy Jub Jub called press and fans to a conference with a big announcement. The announcement was that his song, Ndikhokhele, has been given a remake, featuring more than four different gospel artists who are respected giants in the music industry and more. The single will be released on 1 November.

#JubJubConference snippet Ndikhokhele Remake ft Blaq Diamond, Nathi Mankayi, Lebo Sekgobela, DR Rebecca Malope, Ps Benjamin Dube, Mlindo and many more Dropping On Friday pic.twitter.com/NMiFHnw5jY — Earthwell ???????????????? Mbunquka (@MbunqukaE) October 28, 2020

All proceeds from the single will go to the families he affected by the accident he caused in 2010. On March 8, 2010 Jub Jub Molemo Maarohanye and co-accused Themba Tshabalala were found guilty on four counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, the use of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs and racing on a public road following an accident in which four school children were killed in Soweto.

The two crashed their Mini Coopers into a group of schoolboys in Protea North, Soweto, on March 8, 2010. Four boys, Prince Mohube, Mlungisi Cwayi, Andile Mthombeni, and Phomello Masemola, were killed.

Frank Mlambo and Fumani Mushwana were left permanently brain damaged. The two were initially handed 20-year sentences for murder, reduced to 10 years, two of which were suspended.

Jub Jub was released on parole on 5 January 2017 after spending four years behind bars Since his release in 2017, he released an apology song, Ke Kopa Tshwarelo, in which apologised to the families for the 2010 incident.

He said he would “have to live with (the incident) for the rest of my life” and it “will haunt me for the rest of my life”.

Reaction to the news about his new remake from his followers were mixed but mostly positive, with many saying the singer needs to forgive himself and another calling the singer all sorts of unpleasant expletives.

I won’t lie I almost dropped few tears, this track should send healing to the families????, I hope one day Jub Jub will be able to forgive himself as well #JubJubConference pic.twitter.com/vAA0zkt8hW — Ria????????♥️???? (@ria_ramoloko) October 28, 2020

Still cant believe jubjub had a conference livr on TV just to tell us his making another #Ndikhokhele song ????????#JubJubConference — RollinGPandA (@LeKingCee) October 29, 2020

Lets not forget this fat pile of shit was drunk and high when he killed those poor little souls. #JubJubConference pic.twitter.com/Oum5D9LDHX — Infidel Castro (@infidel_castro) October 28, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.