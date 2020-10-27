Season 2 of Faith Nketsi’s reality show to focus on Kim Kholiwe’s pregnancy

Influencer and socialite Faith Nketsi will be returning to her role as a reality TV star when season 2 of her hit MTV reality show, Have Faith, hits the screens in November. However, her show will be taking a very different focus this season.

Apart from chronicling Nketsi’s transition to business mogul, Season 2 will follow Nketsi’s bestie, Kim Kholiwe, who will reveal her pregnancy on the show and share her worries about being a single mom as the father of her child has decided not to be a present father.

This is not the first time Kholiwe has laid her personal trauma bare on the show as she gave fans a glimpse into her brother’s drug abuse, the way it affected her family and how her mother reacted to hearing about her rape for the first time.

However, according to MTV, Kholiwe wants to keep her family away from the cameras this season and have the spotlight on her alone.

Fans of the duo have been wondering what happened to Kholiwe who recently deleted her entire Instagram history and has been seen featuring less and less in Faith’s Instagram posts. However, they will soon be happy to find out Kholiwe is pregnant.