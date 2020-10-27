Season 2 of Faith Nketsi’s reality show to focus on Kim Kholiwe’s pregnancy

Influencer and socialite Faith Nketsi will be returning to her role as a reality TV star when season 2 of her hit MTV reality show, Have Faith, hits the screens in November. However, her show will be taking a very different focus this season.
Apart from chronicling Nketsi’s transition to business mogul, Season 2 will follow Nketsi’s bestie, Kim Kholiwe, who will reveal her pregnancy on the show and share her worries about being a single mom as the father of her child has decided not to be a present father.
This is not the first time Kholiwe has laid her personal trauma bare on the show as she gave fans a glimpse into her brother’s drug abuse, the way it affected her family and how her mother reacted to hearing about her rape for the first time.
However, according to MTV, Kholiwe wants to keep her family away from the cameras this season and have the spotlight on her alone.
Fans of the duo have been wondering what happened to Kholiwe who recently deleted her entire Instagram history and has been seen featuring less and less in Faith’s Instagram posts. However, they will soon be happy to find out Kholiwe is pregnant.
As for Nketsi, Season 2 of Have Faith will see the reality star attempt to transform from her sultry life as an event hostess to a woman trying to build a beauty empire.
This comes on the back of the launch of her cosmetics brand, Fé Beauty.
MTV also promises viewers can expect lots of drama as Nketsi tackles family, friendship and personal traumas.
“Nketsi’s path to stardom has been a unique one. The socialite rose to fame as the lead dancer of the all-girl dance group Pro-Twerkers before building a massive following on social media that opened doors for her as an influencer and club hostess,” said MTV in a statement.
“While she has grown emotionally, she faces new challenges in battling the demons and mistakes of her past, especially relationship issues,” added the channel.
“This season my fans can expect the unexpected. I will be making boss moves as I expand my business interests and challenge myself to leave my comfort zone to achieve my dreams. The road hasn’t been easy and this season will be a lot more personal as I connect with those closest to me including family and old friends.” said Nketsi in a statement.
Her personal assistant, Andzelo Tivani, also returns this season following a dramatic Season 1 where he came out to his family.
“This season is not expected to be any easier as he faces the reality of his parents’ divorce and his mother’s illness.”
Although Andisiwe Rala and Siphosethu Maqhubela will not be returning this season, they will be replaced by two new cast members: Kabelo Nketsi (Faith’s brother) and Refiloe Nketsi (her cousin, a former member of the Pro-Twerkers.)
Fans of Nketsi can also expect more cameos from the Pro-Twerkers dancers as Nketsi and Co reunite with Theresa and Samantha Malinga in an attempt to relive the days that brought them together.
Have Faith season 2 will air on MTV (DStv channel 130) on Monday 2 November at 9h30pm CAT.
