IN PICS : All the times Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida slayed!

This weekend Limpopo model and graduate Shudufhadzo Musida, 24, scooped the coveted title of the most beautiful woman in the land.
The newly-crowned Miss South Africa has a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pretoria and is doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand. However, study plans are usually put on hold during the Miss SA reign in order to fully commit to the busy post.
Musida revealed that she didn’t feel pressure following in the footsteps of reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi: “When I first saw her, I saw my own face reflected. Before that I didn’t realise people who looked like me could compete and win on international stages. She opened the door for me and allowed me to take up my own space. I’m not worried about comparisons – they aren’t a bad thing at all. I’m awed to be following in her footsteps.
“We have a collective responsibility as a society and that requires kindness. We are going to have to rebuild society and practice compassion.”
Here are some of her most stylish looks
