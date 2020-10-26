Celebs & viral 26.10.2020 02:06 pm

IN PICS : All the times Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida slayed!

Thami Kwazi
Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida. Image: Instagram

She is keen on being an advocate for educational and economic empowerment of women and children, mental health awareness and food security in rural areas. She’s also extremely stylish.

This weekend Limpopo model and graduate Shudufhadzo Musida, 24,  scooped  the coveted title of the most beautiful woman in the land.

The newly-crowned Miss South Africa has a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pretoria  and is doing her BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand. However, study plans are usually put on hold during the Miss SA reign in order to fully commit to the busy post.

Musida revealed that she didn’t feel pressure following in the footsteps of reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi: “When I first saw her, I saw my own face reflected. Before that I didn’t realise people who looked like me could compete and win on international stages. She opened the door for me and allowed me to take up my own space. I’m not worried about comparisons – they aren’t a bad thing at all. I’m awed to be following in her footsteps.

“We have a collective responsibility as a society and that requires kindness. We are going to have to rebuild society and practice compassion.”

Here are some of her most stylish looks

bad gal by @apetownshenanigans ????????

