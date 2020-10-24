Shudufhadzo Musida crowned Miss SA 2020

The crowning of Miss South Africa 2020 took place on 24 October and Limpopo native Shudufhadzo Musida become the new Miss South Africa.

The 24-year-old has a Bachelor of Social Sciences in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Pretoria. She is currently doing a BA Honours in International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

The glitzy was well co-hosted by media personality, actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha and presenter Lalla Hirayama in Cape Town, at The Table Bay Hotel.

With many of the judge’s question centred around the pandemic and what social issues matter today Musida said many of the ills need to focus on mental health and changing the narrative.

“We need to tackle the mind, the powerhouse, to change the narrative.”

The second runner up was Thato Mosehle and third runner up was Natasha Joubert.

With an equally dazzling introduction that could have been from a James Bond movie, the night was filled with glamour despite the downsize in production due to Covid-19, with the audience filled with just family and friends of the contestants.

Many other things were different this year, all the performances from Ami Faku with Sun- EL Musician, Jimmy Nevas and Sho Madjozi were pre-recorded majority of them in Johannesburg. Madjozi released her new single I am Woman that intends to raise funds for victims of gender-based violence.

The swimsuit round was packaged around body positivity and how contestants view this segment of the pageant.

Your ladies wearing Tracy B swimwear and @imprintza Kaftans ???? pic.twitter.com/b52mIWmnfa — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) October 24, 2020



Contestant Aphelele Mbiyo said doing a swimsuit photo shoot is empowering and healthy body is nourishing your body and being confident in one’s body.

The 1st runner-up takes home R250, 000, the 2nd runner-up gets R100 000, and all 10 finalists will receive R25 000.

