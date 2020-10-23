VIDEO: DA’s John Steenhuisen makes #JohnVuliGate his campaign slogan

Interim DA leader John Steenhuisen recently quietly shared his unofficial campaign slogan via social media and it went almost unnoticed.

Ahead of his party’s congress, Steenhuisen revealed that he was going to capitalise on the fame of the #JohnVuliGate popularity by attaching his brand to the hashtag named after a popular song.

His choice was met with a range of reactions from followers.

Vulaaaa!!!tsek!!????????????I love my country damn — Mthura_tshabalala@donga (@Mthura57065612) October 17, 2020

Won’t lie. Good hashtag ???????????? — D.O.S.H (@Mpho_Garane) October 17, 2020

This guy doesn’t even understand what the song is saying — JABULANI Mohaule (@riskconvertor) October 17, 2020

Brilliant marketing strategy ???????????? — M A C B O O K (@MacbookSA) October 19, 2020

Good marketing strategy but ngeke uyithole ivote john — ^ (@asivemgijima) October 17, 2020

This comes just as John Vuli Gate (the song) was announced by Apple Music as the week’s highest new entry into the Shazaam charts.

Other headline-makers for the past week include influencer Kefilwe Mabote who went on a scathing Instagram rant and promised a tell-all book of her experience of the media storm she faced as a result of being Edwin Sodi’s girlfriend just as he was fingered in a corruption scandal and Zodwa Wabantu who seems to have forgotten that the coronavirus is still a problem.

