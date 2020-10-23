VIDEO: Mpho Popps parodying Katlego Maboe is the best thing you’ll see today

Comedian Mpho Popps Modikane has kicked off what is likely to be labelled the #KatlegoMaboeChallenge after he parodied the video of the TV presenter and songwriter admitting to cheating on the mother of his child.

In his version, Modikane admits to cheating on his diet and eating his partner’s snacks.

“Okay, I know I was supposed to go on the diet… but like, there was Krispy Kreme and then there was chips and stuff,” begins Modikane.

“I just had one, it was just one. If I tell you the truth, can I have another one? I just want to see my fridge. That’s all I want…” he adds.

Since being published, the video had amassed over 45 000 views within the space of two hours at the time of writing.

If things had gone mi way, I wouldn’t have been caught OUT. hai I think it’s time, I need to #chencha my diet. pic.twitter.com/KTdgfDNDlg — Mpho Popps Modikoane (@MphoPopps) October 23, 2020



Certain Twitter users found the parody particularly spicy because of the fact that Maboe is the face of Outsurance ads while Modikane has previously worked with MiWay – a competing insurer.

Maybe all faces of insurance companies own this gown yaz???? — Benzuma (@Bernett_Molale) October 23, 2020

I see what you did there, o stout!! pic.twitter.com/S1b8sROeq8 — Ntosh (@ntoshanem) October 23, 2020

Soe felt as though it is “too soon” for jokes.

ahh… maybe too soon… I don’t think it has any harm ????????‍♂️ — Sibusiso S. Mngoma (@SSMngoma) October 23, 2020

This comes after video footage of a visibly embarrassed Maboe was leaked on social media showing him admitting to having cheated on his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

“I demand the f****n truth. So you’re going to tell me, or you’re going to f****n leave as I said. It’s as simple as that. You know where your priorities lie, you f****n decide. Yes I gave you an ultimatum, it’s a shit one. You f****n ruined my life, so now you decide,” says a woman behind the camera, believed to be Maboe’s partner, Monique Muller.

Muller gives Maboe an ultimatum to tell the truth about his infidelity or never see his child again.

According to his confession, the infidelity happened once sometime this year at a hotel after a night out.

Taking to social media Maboe admitted to being unfaithful but refused to be drawn on the additional allegations made against him by an account supposedly belonging to his partner’s brother.

“Truth: I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives – an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings. I have always and will always stand up against the abuse of women and children – in fact, the abuse of anyone for that matter. I had chosen to deal with this matter privately to protect and safeguard our child. At the end of the day, our child is all that matters to me,” tweeted Maboe.

“However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved. In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner,” he added.

Cardova Productions, the production company responsible for shows such as The Expresso Morning Show and Afternoon Express, announced that Maboe will no longer be appearing on Expresso until further notice pending an investigation and based on the outcome of that investigation.

It is unclear who will conduct this investigation.

