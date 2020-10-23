Production company confirms Maboe on leave pending investigation

Pending an investigation and based on the outcomes of that investigation, Cardova Productions has announced TV presenter Katlego Maboe will no longer appear on The Expresso Morning Show until further notice.

It is unclear who will conduct this investigation.

“Certain serious allegations have been posted on social media about Mr Katlego Maboe and, last night, a video was leaked showing Mr Maboe seemingly admitting to cheating on his partner. We have been informed that a legal process relating to the allegations is currently sub judice,” said Cardova Productions in a statement issued on Friday morning.

“We condemn any acts of violence and mistreatment, especially against women and children, and therefore take such allegations very seriously,” added Cardova Productions.

This comes after video footage of a visibly embarrassed Maboe was leaked on social media showing him admitting to having cheated on his girlfriend and the mother of his child.

“I demand the f****n truth. So you’re going to tell me, or you’re going to f****n leave as I said. It’s as simple as that. You know where your priorities lie, you f****n decide. Yes I gave you an ultimatum, it’s a shit one. You f****n ruined my life, so now you decide,” says a woman behind the camera, believed to be Maboe’s partner, Monique Muller.

Muller gives Maboe an ultimatum to tell the truth about his infidelity or never see his child again.

According to his confession, the infidelity happened once some time this year at a hotel after a night out.

Taking to social media Maboe admitted to being unfaithful but refused to be drawn on the additional allegations made against him by an account supposedly belonging to his partner’s brother.

“Truth: I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives – an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings. I have always and will always stand up against the abuse of women and children – in fact, the abuse of anyone for that matter. I had chosen to deal with this matter privately to protect and safeguard our child. At the end of the day, our child is all that matters to me,” tweeted Maboe.

“However, I will leave this to the legal system and let the truth have its day. As you can imagine, separations are quite a difficult thing to deal with, especially with a child involved. In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner,” he added.

