VIDEO: First look at Thuso Mbedu as Cora Randall in new Amazon Original series

More than a year after South African actress Thuso Mbedu’s casting was first announced, visuals from the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The Underground Railroad, are now available.

The short clip, shared by American filmmaker Barry Jenkins, contains little to no dialogue but fans are able to see the iEmmy-nominated actress embody the role of runaway slave Cora Randall.

WATCH: Barry Jenkins dropped a first glimpse of @ThusoMbedu as Cora in Amazon Limited Series #TheUndergroundRailroad The series chronicles young Cora’s journey as she makes a desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. pic.twitter.com/j6dgdyG0nn — TV Mzansi (@TvMzansi) October 21, 2020

What most are keen to see (or hear) is how well Mbedu pulls off an American accent.

Did you hear it?! First thing I was listening for too. — Raphulu (@zwonakanetsh) October 22, 2020

She’s playing a Southern woman in the antebellum US. We all know Thuso can act. — Raphulu (@zwonakanetsh) October 22, 2020

That was my biggest stress ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/kw0QZ5wwJT — тнU§σ Mвє∂u (@ThusoMbedu) October 22, 2020

According to Deadline, the series is based on Colson Whitehead’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for fiction of the same name.

The Underground Railroad will follow young Cora’s journey as she desperately strives for freedom in the antebellum South.

“After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumoured Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.”

The series also stars Chase W Dillon as Homer, and Aaron Pierre as Caesar.

This King over here about to make me cry over a TEASER TRAILER. The power of @BarryJenkins. Looking gorgeous, brother. pic.twitter.com/35FJj7n1Vp — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 19, 2020

There is as yet no word when The Underground Railroad will debut. This article will be updated as soon as further information is available.

