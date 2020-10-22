Entertainment 22.10.2020 04:06 pm

VIDEO: First look at Thuso Mbedu as Cora Randall in new Amazon Original series

Citizen reporter
iEmmy nominated actress Thuso Mbedu in her role as runaway slave Cora Randall in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The Underground Railroad. Image: Screenshot (Vimeo)

Fans are able to see the iEmmy-nominated actress embody the role of runaway slave Cora Randall.

More than a year after South African actress Thuso Mbedu’s casting was first announced, visuals from the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The Underground Railroad, are now available.

The short clip, shared by American filmmaker Barry Jenkins, contains little to no dialogue but fans are able to see the iEmmy-nominated actress embody the role of runaway slave Cora Randall.

 

What most are keen to see (or hear) is how well Mbedu pulls off an American accent.

According to Deadline, the series is based on Colson Whitehead’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel for fiction of the same name.

The Underground Railroad will follow young Cora’s journey as she desperately strives for freedom in the antebellum South.

“After escaping her Georgia plantation for the rumoured Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad full of engineers and conductors and a secret network of tracks and tunnels beneath the Southern soil.”

The series also stars Chase W Dillon as Homer, and Aaron Pierre as Caesar.

There is as yet no word when The Underground Railroad will debut. This article will be updated as soon as further information is available.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


