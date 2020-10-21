Condolences pour in for Loot Love as she mourns the loss of her baby brother

Messages of support and condolences continue to stream in for producer and presenter Luthando “Loot Love” Shosha, following the passing of her younger brother Lukhanyo “Luke” Shosha.

There has been no word from the Shosha family about the circumstances surrounding Lukhanyo’s passing, however, Loot has been sharing messages to her late brother via her social media channels.

“This one knocked me off my axis completely. Nothing will ever be the same. I’m heartbroken,” tweeted Shosha on Tuesday, before adding, “I just want my brother back.”

This one knocked me off my axis completely. Nothing will ever be the same. I’m heartbroken. ???? — LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) October 19, 2020

On Wednesday morning, she shared how her brother was the last person to buy her sunflowers two weeks ago. Sunflowers are her favourite flower.

“Now I’m getting loads of deliveries because of him. This life is something else,” she added, commenting on the deliveries friends and acquaintances are sending her during this time.

Famous friends such as Nomzamo Mbatha, Minnie Dlamini, Boity Thulo and more have filled Shosha’s comments with messages of support.

“I pray for you and I pray for your mother. Take all the time you need to mourn your way when you’re ready,” commented Dlamini.

“Oh Luthando. I know there no amount of words that will help soothe the pain in any kind of way but I pray for your healing, strength and peace,” said Thulo.

“Covering you and your family in the deepest love possible. I pray the angels of comfort hold you tight. A grief no one should ever know. Holding you up in prayer,” wrote Mbatha.

Bonang Matheba simply stated “Oh Loot. I’m so sorry my baby!” while Pearl Modiadie added “Praying for you and your family. No one should ever have to feel this pain. I’m so sorry Luthando.”

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

