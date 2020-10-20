The best reactions to Mzansi Magic’s emotional series ‘Ingane Yam’

Mzansi Magic ‘s new reality show, Ingane Yam, set TV lovers talking tonight when it aired it first episode which featured shock revelations as spouses and partners revealed their “secret” children to members of their families.

The stories of parents who, after years of procrastination, introduce their illegitimate children to their spouses and families to help the children get a sense of belonging has been a strong talking on the social media streets this evening.

Hosted by former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, Lethabo Mathatho on Mzansi Magic, the reality style show shot by Behind the Best productions has been an emotional rollercoaster for viewers as it tackles issues of self-exploration.

The series delves into the everyday life of ordinary characters and their stories. It zooms in on the big question – why parents hide children from their past and how their families react to the big reveal of the child, who until this point has been an outsider.

It is also set to evoke the emotions of the viewers as it shows how children suffer by being denied their true identity and how they deal with rejection from people who should be taking care of them.

“Mzansi Magic continues to be a beacon of African storytelling and this new show fits the bill. From emotions of neglect, curiosity, a search for a sense of belonging to closure, this show mirrors the real struggles that so called “illegitimate” children are faced with as they navigate their daily lives and viewers would not want to miss what we have in store for them,” says Nomsa Philiso, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

Some of the best reactions to the show include:

We all make mistakes but that does not make me love her less Wow ????????????

Mphethi Appreciation Post

This guy is the best men for Poppo he has forgiven her,willing to support her and not leave #inganeyam pic.twitter.com/WqvNkkhCBj — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) October 20, 2020

The way a man is important more than her child, she chose to come out to him first instead of coming out to her child first ????#InganeYam — ꪀꪊꪀꪖ✨ (@Ipeleng_dispy) October 20, 2020

3 years into the relationship and your partner doesn’t know you have a child?? Iqiniso lashonaphi #InganeYam pic.twitter.com/Y2E4IX4MTp — The Fundi (@NomfundoKubhek6) October 20, 2020

I don’t get people who hide their kids from their partners???? #Inganeyam — Tshepi (@TshepisoDes) October 20, 2020

BEFORE THE CONFESSION “uPopo wami akana manga!” . . AFTER THE CONFESSION #inganeyam @MzansiMagic pic.twitter.com/STlD5dZkoV — Mzansi Magic Commentator (@RewindMzansi) October 20, 2020

This lady only wants to reveal the secret because her “friends” are threatening

to tell her man. #InganeYam — MissAudreyMoh (@MajesticAuds) October 20, 2020

If you haven’t seen the show yet, here’s the trailer:

The show airs on Mzansi Magic, Tuesdays at 20:00.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.