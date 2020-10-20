Edwin Sodi’s influencer girlfriend promises to write tell-all book

Influencer and image consultant Kefilwe Mabote has vowed to write a tell-all book about her experience of the media storm and social media frenzy surrounding her, after being outed as controversial businessman Edwin Sodi’s current girlfriend.

Mabote revealed this in an Instagram rant, sharing her feelings about what she has gone through over the past few weeks.

“I have been crucified for something I wasn’t involved in, and had no idea about and had my hard work undone. Working so hard for 8 years only to have your work undone by a two-week media frenzy and storm,” wrote Mabote.

She hinted at being left out in the cold by her partner, mentioning that she functioned as a “support structure” but found herself unprotected during the storm.

“I find myself in the cold when asking for a mere courtesy of support… but I should’ve known that when that going get’s tough, it’s every man for himself…”

Mabote also addressed the comments that have either been made on her Instagram posts or about her on Twitter, stating that she knows who made what comments – even those hiding behind fake accounts.

“Bitter exes who are creating fake accounts to drag my name in the mud. Shouldn’t you be focusing on the new love of your life?! Laughable at best,” quipped Mabote.

She also promised to share all these details and more in an upcoming book.

She also shot down rumours that she relies on relationships with men for money, and dismissed her past relations as “a gift here and there.”

She also issued a warning to a group of people she identified as “exes who think the gloves haven’t come off,” stating that they will learn not to mess with her name, her brand or the hard work she has done.

Just last week, Mabote made headlines for announced that she would be going after tabloid Sunday World for R1 million in damages after they allegedly defamed her image.

Mabote detailed her qualms with the publication in a since-deleted Instagram post containing a statement along with screenshots of a letter of demand, served to Sunday World by her lawyers.

According to her statement, she took particular offense to an article titled “Tough times for slay queens” in which she says the publication insinuated that she is a “slay queen” who is on the “bedroom roll” of wealthy men, with businessman Edwin Sodi being listed as one of those men.

Mabote then confirmed that she and Sodi are in a “happy, healthy and private relationship” and insisted that they do not have any business ties.

Sodi has been in the spotlight over the last few weeks for his involvement in the controversial multimillion-rand asbestos audit project case, after he was publicly arrested and had most of his assets seized.

Her lawyers’ letter also reveals that she and Sodi had “only had relations for no more than a year”.

“I have resorted to seeking legal recourse against Fundudzi Media, the publishing house of Sunday World, as their defamatory and derogatory article has since brought my reputation and brand into disrepute, thus affecting my relationships with various brands,” said Mabote in a statement.

She added that this is a matter that “sits very closely to her heart” as all sort of allegations are often levelled against influencers and this reportedly affects their business.

According to her lawyers’ letter, the article in question “contains unfounded allegations, is derogatory, defamatory and has since resulted in reputational damage which is currently affecting her business dealings and livelihood as various brands have now placed our client’s reputation in question, which is damaging her longstanding business relationships and may result in the cancellation and non-renewal of business agreements”.

The letter concludes by demanding a retraction with immediate effect as well as a front-page apology in the newspaper’s next issue.

Additionally, Mabote would also like the publication to run an article, featuring her input, about the “effects and damage caused by media outlets due to the publication of false and unfounded allegations on how social media influencers and businesswomen are ordinarily defamed and degraded by the term ‘slay queens’”.

There is currently no word about whether or not both parties have come to an agreement.

